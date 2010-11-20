Woman Gets $790,000 In Suit Against Credit Suisse

In August we reported on a Credit Suisse investment banker Oksana Denysenko, a Ukranian former VP who had just won her lawsuit against the bank for gender discrimination and unfair redundancy.



Today she was awarded almost $800,000, the Evening Standard reports. She was suing the bank for over $15 million.

Denysenko filed the lawsuit against Credit Suisse after the bank replaced her permanently with a man that had stepped in to cover her position while she was on maternity leave.

From the Evening Standard,

Ms Denysenko, whose basic pay was £80,000 a year, has been awarded compensation of £375,000 in addition to more than two years salary. Exact figures, including payments for lost past and future earnings, were expected to be announced later today.

At the time of judgement, the unemployment tribunal found in favour of Denysenko because “she was presented with no real choice about the work she was to do on her return and half of her role had been given to Mr Kostrobi who was retained.”

Credit Suisse said they no longer required two people to deal with investments in the Ukraine.

Here’s the timeline of events, according to the Daily Mail:

Denysenko joined Credit Suisse in 2004

In 2005, she took sole control of the emerging Ukrainian market for the bank

She revealed her pregnancy in December 2005 and recommended Yuri Kostrobi cover her during her maternity leave

She was promoted to a vice president in January 2006

She took maternity leave in March 2006

Her line manager persuaded her to extend her return date from September 2006 to March 2007. She did.

Her husband was admitted to the hospital for an unknown reason

She took an extra 30 days holiday before returning to Credit Suisse in May 2007

Seven months later, her bosses told her they did not need two people dealing with investments in the Ukraine

For the full story, go to the Evening Standard >



