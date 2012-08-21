Half A Million People Attended The Olympic Athletes Homecoming Parade In Tokyo

An estimated 500,000 Japanese took to Tokyo’s streets today to welcome home their 71 Olympic athletes today, according to the Japan Times.



Riding in convertibles and standing atop double decker buses, the athletes waved and showed off their bling, each athlete sporting a red Olympic jacket.

This team was congratulated for good reason. They not only won 38 medals, the most in Japan’s history, but they also medaled in two sports they never had before—women’s table tennis and women’s soccer.

Japan continues to be hopeful it will capture the winning bid to host the 2020 Olympics.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.