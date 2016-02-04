This is what it looks like when 50,000 travellers get stranded in China

Thousands were stranded at a train station in southern China as cancellations curbed the plans of those hoping to travel ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations.
Before rail lines at Guangzhou Railway Station were back up and running on Tuesday, 50,000 were huddled into station hallways and beneath makeshift sheds as they spent the night at the station.
Story and editing by Andrew Fowler
