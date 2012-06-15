500 Years Of Angry Birds Are Played Every Day

Tim Reis, head of mobile display at Google, explained how the company pitches the importance of mobile advertising to clients, while speaking at Business Insider’s Mobile Advertising Conference today:



“Today, 500 years of Angry Birds will be played.”

It’s a shocking statistic and part of the reason why Reis thinks mobile advertising is “clearly a huge deal for us.”

