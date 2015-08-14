Watch 28 startup founders sing an epic Silicon Valley remake of 'Let It Go' from Frozen

Why “Let it Go” when you want to let your company grow?

After three hours of pitches on Tuesday, the 28 startups from Batch 13 of Silicon Valley accelerator 500 Startups took the stage in a singalong version of “Let It Go.”

However, in Silicon Valley, it’s better to sing “Let it Grow” — an ode to developing a startup and collecting cash on Demo Day.

The 500 Startups version replaced the original lyrics with rhymes like “No time to eat, no time to sleep. Gotta hustle to push that MVP.” (That’s “minimum viable product” in Silicon Valley speak.)

We managed to record the second half of the live performance:

If you want the full pre-recorded version of the song, it’s below — just be aware that it’s hard to let it go once you hear it:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

