A well-known Silicon Valley investor just had an on-stage meltdown over Trump winning the presidency

Getty Images 500 Startups founder Dave McClure.

Dave McClure is not happy about Donald Trump winning the presidency, and he’s not being quiet about it.

The founder of 500 Startups — a Silicon Valley startup accelerator and seed fund — made his feelings known while on stage at Web Summit, a technology conference currently happening in Lisbon on Wednesday.

Adrian Weckler, tech editor at the Irish and Sunday Independent, captured McClure’s outburst in a video posted on Twitter. It’s not clear what prompted the rant, but McClure rose from his seat several times and shouted at the crowd during the minute-long video.

“If you’re not f—— pissed right now, what is wrong with you?” McClure said. “What is f—— wrong with you if you’re not pissed right now?”

McClure’s interviewer tried to get things back on track, asking him what role the tech industry plays in increasing civil engagement. What followed was a frustrated and expletive-laden response from McClure:

“We provide communication platforms for the rest of the f—— country and we are allowing s— to happen, just like the cable news networks, just like talk radio. It’s a propaganda meeting. Even if people aren’t aware of the s— that they’re being told, if they’re being told a story in fear, if they’re being told a story of ‘other,’ if they’re not understanding that people are trying to use them to get into f—— office, then yes, a——- like Trump are going to take office. And it’s our duty and our responsibility as entrepreneurs, as citizens of the f—— world, to make sure that s— does not happen. This s— will not stand, and you’ve got to fight for your rights and… stand the f— up!”

McClure appeared to get a standing ovation from the crowd at the conference. Here’s the video in full:

Wow, @davemcclure has a MELTDOWN on #WebSummit stage over Donald Trump election pic.twitter.com/aRJmFpYyQA

— Adrian Weckler (@adrianweckler) November 9, 2016

McClure has since posted a tongue-in-cheek response to the outburst on his own Twitter account.

was such a wallflower earlier today @WebSummit — will try and be a little more animated this time. #fuckall

— Dave McClure (@davemcclure) November 9, 2016

