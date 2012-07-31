500 Startups' Dave McClure: Marissa Mayer Should Build Yahoo's Brand Around Women

Dave McClure, a founding partner at 500 Startups, suggested during an interview with Bloomberg West on Monday that Yahoo’s new CEO Marissa Mayer should re-focus the company’s brand around women.



“A lot of the purchasing power on the web is probably more than 50% female, and yet most of the major tech companies are run by guys. And not just guys, really nerdy guys,” McClure said. “So having a woman at the helm is probably more of an advantage than a disadvantage.”

In particular, McClure suggests that buy or partner with more female-focused websites like Pinterest and work to build up its content and properties “around fashion, around shopping, around women.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.