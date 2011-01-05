500 MORE DEAD BIRDS FALL FROM SKY IN LOUISIANA

Two days after thousands of dead birds fell from the sky in Arkansas 500 more have been discovered in Louisiana. From the AP:



State biologists are trying to determine what killed an estimated 500 birds that littered a quarter-mile stretch of highway in Point Coupee Parish. The birds included red-winged blackbirds and starlings.

Monday’s discovery along Louisiana Highway 1 came just three days after more than 3,000 blackbirds fell from the sky in Beebe, Ark. Authorities say examinations showed those birds suffered internal injuries that formed deadly blood clots.

Louisiana state biologists are sending some of the birds found at Labarre to laboratories in Georgia and Wisconsin for testing.

Read the rest at the AP >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.