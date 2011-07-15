A $500 Million Sardar Patel Monument In India Will Be The World's Largest Statue

Photo: The Rich Times

Called the “Statue of Unity,” the statue will commemorate the Iron man of India, or the man who is often said to be the person who ensured the face of modern India: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.Patel not only ensured that the errant states fell into line by joining the republic of India (as per the wishes of the unrelenting rulers of the erstwhile princely states), but he also saw to it that the 550 different states that would have otherwise caused a Balkans-type issue within India were safely absorbed within the republic.



The Chief Minister of Gujarat (the home state of Vallabh-bhai Patel, and the state that is building the statue) noted that not only would this be twice the size of the Statue of Liberty at 182 meters, but it would also be four times the size of Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue overlooking Rio de Janeiro harbor.

The statue will be on a little island downstream of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River.

The $500 million project will involve building the statue, a hotel and convention centre, a bridge to connect the island to the mainland, and a highway to a nearby town. The statue would likely be placed atop a 20-story building that could house a museum as well as a hotel and convention centre.

The statue is currently slated to be the tallest in the world if all goes to plan.

The accompanying video which is more of an infographic on the statue (towards the latter half) is a must watch for anyone wanting to know more about the Iron Man of India and this tribute to him.

