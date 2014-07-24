A Russian Billionaire Plans To Open A $US500 Million Theme Park In Moscow

Padpo/Wikimedia Commons An attraction at the Puy du Fou theme park in western France.

A Russian billionaire plans to open a $US512 million theme park in Moscow, according to the Moscow Times.

The billionaire, Konstantin Malofeyev, founder of the Marshall Capital investment group, hopes the theme park will help to develop Russia’s economy and teach people about the country’s past.

He also told Russian business daily Vedomosti that this project is unprecedented in Russian history.

However, a $US371 million theme park called Sochi Park recently opened in Sochi, and Today reports that the park also aims to teach visitors about Russia’s past.

The park would be a joint venture with French theme park company Puy du Fou International, which created the popular Puy du Fou historical theme park in western France, attracting about 1.5 million visitors each year.

The park will open in about three years, and is projected to take up about 741 acres in the Moscow region near the Hotel Tsargrad, which Malofeyev also owns.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.