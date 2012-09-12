Meanwhile, Google's Andy Rubin Just Bragged There Have Been 500 Million Android Activations To Date

Not to be outdone by all the iPhone 5 hype this week, Android’s product guy Hugo Barra boasted on Google+ last night that there have been 500 million Android device activations. Devices are now activated at a rate of 1.3 million per day.



And in a rare tweet, Android’s boss Andy Rubin bragged about the achievement:

There have been half a billion android activations to date, with over 1.3m added every day. — Andy Rubin (@Arubin) September 11, 2012

Keep in mind this covers all Android devices: tablets, smartphones, and anything else people have hacked the operating system onto.

For some context, there are approximately 514,000 iOS devices (iPhones, iPods, and iPads) sold per day. That’s about half the amount of Android devices.

