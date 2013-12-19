Here's A $US500 Cardboard Box For The Kid Who Has Everything

Shopping for kids can be totally overwhelming with the plethora of choices at retailers like Toys R Us and Amazon.com.

The creative directors of two advertising agencies have tried to simplify things by offering a simple cardboard box, Fast Company reports.

The 2-foot-by-2-foot “Bawx” is made of recycled cardboard and sells in four different “models” that are actually all the same box.

The cheapest “model” sells for $US24.99 and the most expensive sells for $US499.99.

“Kids would much rather spend time with their friends and parents and a BAWX, than the latest technology,” the Bawx website says. “Ok, that is a complete lie, but maybe if they did have a BAWX they would spend more time with people, and a bit less time with pixels.”

All proceeds from the boxes will go to one of two charities: The Charley Davidson Leukemia Fund or Blue Sky Bridge.

The people behind the Bawx are Jonathan Schoenberg and Gerry Graf, the respective heads of advertising agencies TDA Boulder and Barton F. Graf 900.

“We both have kids, and were chatting about the insight that children play more with a box than a toy at a certain age,” Schoenberg told Fast Company. “We thought it would be funny to create a company called Bawx…later it evolved into something altruistic.”

Here’s the $US499.99 model:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.