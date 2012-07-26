ROLLING STONES AT 50: Iconic Photos From The Early Days Of The Band

Getty Images



The Rolling Stones turn 50 this year, and in honour of the iconic rock band’s anniversary, music journalist Hanspeter Kuenzler has released a new e-book featuring articles about the band and interviews with everyone from old girlfriends to the band members themselves.It also includes more than 150 images of the band, many of them old and rare.

The first part of the two-part collection, called 50 Years: The Rolling Stones – Views from the Inside, Views from the Outside, was released this month. It covers the first 25 years of the band and is available on iTunes and Amazon.

Click through for a sneak peek at some of the amazing old photos in the e-book.

