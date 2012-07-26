ROLLING STONES AT 50: Iconic Photos From The Early Days Of The Band

Getty Images
The Rolling Stones turn 50 this year, and in honour of the iconic rock band’s anniversary, music journalist Hanspeter Kuenzler has released a new e-book featuring articles about the band and interviews with everyone from old girlfriends to the band members themselves.It also includes more than 150 images of the band, many of them old and rare.
The first part of the two-part collection, called 50 Years: The Rolling Stones – Views from the Inside, Views from the Outside, was released this month. It covers the first 25 years of the band and is available on iTunes and Amazon.
Click through for a sneak peek at some of the amazing old photos in the e-book.
The Rolling Stones pose for a portrait in a boat in 1964. (L-R) Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Brian Jones, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman.
Mick Jagger in handcuffs after a court case in West Sussex remanded him in custody after he had been found guilty of unauthorised possession of drugs at the house of group member Keith Richards (June 28, 1967)
Keith Richards with his wife Anita Pallenberg and their two children at the Cannes Film Festival (May 21, 1971)
Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger sits next to his Nicaraguan bride Bianca Perez Moreno De Macias during their wedding ceremony at the small fisherman's church of St. Annes, in St. Tropez, France (May 12, 1971)
Charlie Watts, drummer with the Rolling Stones, looking quizzically over his sunglasses (January 1, 1983)
Keith Richards, vocalist and guitarist for the Expensive Winos, performs at the Aragone Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois in 1987
