50 years ago today, NASA astronaut Alan Shepard became the first American in space, getting there 23 days after Yuri Gagarin.



Shepard launched at 9:34 AM on May 5, 1961 from Cape Canaveral and landed fifteen minutes later.

Here’s a diagram from NASA:

Photo: nasa

