Over 50 wrestlers are suing the WWE over brain injuries

World Wresting Inc was sued on Monday, July 18th by over 50 wrestlers over neurological injuries. The lawsuit claims that the WWE and its chairman Vince McMahon of intentionally classifying wrestlers as “independent contractors” to avoid liability for injuries and for concealing the possible health risks associated with professional wrestling.

When asked for comment, the WWE responded:

“This is another ridiculous attempt by the same attorney who has previously filed class action lawsuits against WWE, both of which have been dismissed. A federal judge has already found that this lawyer made patently false allegations about WWE, and this is more of the same. We’re confident this lawsuit will suffer the same fate as his prior attempts and be dismissed.”

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.