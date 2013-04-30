The 25 Best Restaurants On The Planet

A new ranking of the world’s 50 best restaurants was unveiled today in London, and a new restaurant took the top spot for the first time in several years.
organised by Restaurant magazine and co-sponsored by Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, the World’s 50 Best list is based on the votes of more than 900 international leaders in the restaurant industry.
There were a few newcomers this year, including Melbourne’s Attica, which made its first ever appearance at the number 21 spot.
We rounded up the top 25, but you can view the full list here (or click here for their complete methodology).
Kruishoutem, Belgium
Last year's ranking: 12
Years on list: 4
Located in western Belgium, the kitchen at Hof Van Cleve is headed by chef Peter Goossens.
He serves classic Belgian and French fare like waffles and frites with a focus on fresh produce.
Paris, France
Last year's ranking: 12
Years on list: 8
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Paris is one of several Ateliers owned by the acclaimed chef worldwide.
At his Paris location, Robuchon serves small-plate French fare. Signature dishes include cauliflower cream and langoustine ravioli.
Paris, France
Last year's ranking: 18
Years on list: 8
L'Astrance, located in Paris, serves creative French cuisine fused with elements of global cooking.
Chef Pascal Barbot cooked in the military and at Ampersand in Sydney before returning to France.
Tokyo, Japan
Last year's ranking: 28
Years on list: 4
Nihonryori RyuGin in the Roppongi neighbourhood of Tokyo is known for serving old-meets-new Japanese fare.
Chef Seiji Yamamoto takes local ingredients and elevates them using the latest kitchen gadgets.
Melbourne, Australia
Last year's ranking: n/a
Years on list: 1
New Zealand-born chef Ben Shewry's Attica is one of the most unique restaurants around right now. The chef scours local parks, alleyways, and Attica's own gardens to find the raw materials to use in his meals.
Example dish: 'Potato cooked in the earth in which it was grown.'
Tokyo, Japan
Last year's ranking: 27
Years on list: 5
Narisawa is renowned for its creative use of Japanese ingredients in French cuisine.
Chef Yoshihiro Narisawa helms his eponymous restaurant and keeps diners guessing with his nature-centric dishes and unexpected presentation, such as courses served in test tubes and butter that looks like moss.
Paris, France
Last year's ranking: 15
Years on list: 5
Inaki Aizpitarte's 'Parisian neo-bistro' Le Chateaubriand serves inventive fare with simple ingredients.
Aizpitarte's techniques range from French to Asian and South American. The French restaurant in particular serves a phenomenal veal cut with pear and brown butter.
Mexico City, Mexico
Last year's ranking: 36
Years on list: 3
Known for its reinvention of Mexican favourites, head chef Enrique Olvera is not afraid of dried insects in his food at Pujol.
His sea bass ceviche with hoja santa tortilla and black bean purée is an amazing take on traditional Mexican flavours.
And with 27 expert cooks in the kitchen, every dish is exquisite.
Paris, France
Last year's ranking: 16
Years on list: 10
Diners around the world make a special trip to Paris just for Alain Passard's food at L'Arpège, especially his Oeuf à la Coque -- a lightly cooked egg yolk with crème fraîche, maple syrup, vinegar, and spices.
The meal centres mainly around vegetables from his garden, and is worth its three Michelin star rating.
Chicago, Illinois
Last year's ranking: 7
Years on list: 8
The only Chicago restaurant with three Michelin stars, Alinea is consistently ranked highly thanks to avant garde dish presentation by chefs Grant Achatz and Nick Kokonas.
The tasting menu can cost up to $285 per person, and includes dishes like a make your own ravioli and an elaborate Jackson Pollock-esque dessert masterpiece.
Lima, Peru
Last year's ranking: 7
Years on list: 8
Peruvian food meets haute cuisine at Astrid y Gastón thanks to chefs Gastón Acurio, Astrid Gutsche, and Diego Alcántara Menacho.
The noble robado fish served in miso sauce with crunchy oysters remains one of the restaurant's delicious, signature dishes.
Bonus: Look out for their witty and original menu item descriptions.
London, UK
Last year's ranking: 14
Years on list: 3
Aussie native chef Brett Graham has catapulted The Ledbury into Michelin-star status.
The modern French food is high-quality, while the ambiance is relaxed and casual. One of his best dishes is the loin and neck of lamp with rosemary curd, artichokes, sunflower seeds, and garlic.
Stockholm, Sweden
Last year's ranking: 20
Years on list: 2
Björn Frantzén and Daniel Lindeberg prepare modern Scandinavian food with Asian influences at Frantzen/Lindeberg.
95% of the ingredients they use are from Sweden, and many are plucked straight from the restaurant's own garden.
New York, New York
Last year's ranking: 6
Years on list: 9
Thomas Keller's Per Se has one of the most exquisite tasting menus in the U.S. Every course is rave-worthy, the service is flawless, and the menu changes daily based on the freshest ingredients available.
The butter-poached Nova Scotia lobster and Oyster and Pearls courses are particular favourites.
Bergisch Gladbach, Germany
Last year's ranking: 23
Years on list: 6
The modern German fare at Vendôme takes avant-garde to the next level. Take for instance the venison with pine-needle jelly and celery cream.
And Joachim Wissler's meals tend to be on the epic side, with the largest menu running a staggering 25 courses.
Vienna, Austria
Last year's ranking: 11
Years on list: 5
This is Heinz Reitbauer's first time in the top 10, and he owes it to his sensational food at Steirereck.
Described as neo-Austrian with historical bent, the dishes play with Austria's culinary history, and use rare ingredients such as wild boar's head and nasturtium root.
San Sebastián, Spain
Last year's ranking: 8
Years on list: 10
This family-run San Sebastián restaurant is helmed by Juan Mari Arzak alongside his daughter Elena Arzak Espina -- the World's Best Female Chef winner in 2012.
The food at Arzak is modern Basque cuisine, with dishes like lobster in a crisp potato shell with a cobaiba sauce and red peper sphere.
London, England
Last year's ranking: 9
Years on list: 2
Heston Blumenthal brought in executive chef Ashley Palmer-Watts to oversee Dinner, a restaurant known for its love for British gastronomy.
At the chef's table, guests can watch Ashley and the team create some of their amazing dishes, such as a foie gras parfait with grilled bread and Black Foot Pork Chop, a recipe from the 1820s.
São Paolo, Brazil
Last year's ranking: 4
Years on list: 8
Alex Atala and head chef Geovane Carneiro take contemporary Brazilian cuisine to new heights at D.O.M.
They use ingredients from the Amazon rain forest to create dishes such as fresh heart of palm with scallops and coral sauce.
The World's 50 Best describes Alex Atala as 'Part chef, part historian, part botanist.'
New York, New York
Last year's ranking: 10
Years on list: 4
Swiss chef Daniel Humm gets to show his playful side at NYC's Eleven Madison Park with his theatrical, $195-per-person tasting menu.
From a carrot tartare prepared at the table with a meat grinder to a cheese course served with grapes in a picnic basket, the dishes are always a surprise.
San Sebastián, Spain
Last year's ranking: 3
Years on list: 8
Mugaritz takes pride in having the freshest ingredients and spending countless hours experimenting with dishes like the chocolate cake, cold almond cream and cocoa bubbles.
Head chef Andoni Luis Aduriz is the detail-oriented man behind the team, and takes care to make sure every small plate is impeccably prepared.
Modena, Italy
Last year's ranking: 5
Years on list: 5
Massimo Bottura is the genius behind this modern Italian establishment. And at Osteria Francescana, you never quite know what show-stopping cuisine you're going to be served.
Bottura's newest creation is the 'comuflage -- a hare in the woods' dish, which includes a thin layer of foie gras decorated with powders of hare blood, chestnut, various herbs, and then arranged to look like army woodland camo.
Copenhagen, Denmark
Last year's ranking: 1
Years on list: 8
Chef René Redzepi is the king of Nordic cuisine. He's known for using ingredients foraged from the nearby forests and shores, and keeps guests guessing throughout the 20 course tasting menu.
A meal at Noma is out of the ordinary, but completely worth it. Hint: Your first appetizer is actually hidden in a table arrangement.
Girona, Spain
Last year's ranking: 2
Years on list: 8
This year's number one goes to the three Roca brothers and their restaurant El Celler de Can Roca. Joan is the maestro chef, Joseph the head sommelier, and Jordi the rule-breaking pastry chef.
The modern Spanish cuisine is also pure perfection and highly innovative. The charcoal-grilled king prawn with king-prawn 'sand,' ink rocks, fried legs, head juice, and king prawn essence is unforgettable.
