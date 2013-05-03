50 Women Who Are Changing The World

This past year was a huge year for women.



Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg sparked a nationwide conversation about women and the workplace with her book, “Lean In,” Afghan parliament member Fawzia Koofi announced her plans to run for president, and fashion designer and philanthropist Tory Burch became a billionaire.

To recognise all the ways women are making major headway closing the equality gap, we’ve ranked 50 of the most notable influencers in the past year.

Our methodology was simple: we put together a list of nominees who actively contributed to instigating change this past year, and then asked Business Insider editors and reporters to weigh in on the rankings.

