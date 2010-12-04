50 Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs

Photo: Young Entrepreneur

We’re thrilled to announce the latest issue of Self-Made Magazine, which launched last week, and we’re especially excited about our cover story, “50 Women Entrepreneurs Who Inspire Us.”While gender is hopefully becoming less and less of an issue in today’s business world, and while every entrepreneur who achieves success is inspiring, we recognise that women still have many unique obstacles to overcome as entrepreneurs, and we wanted to recognise those who have broken through barriers and found the ultimate success in entrepreneurship!



Here is our blog version of this inspiring story. Please help us congratulate these women and honour their inspiring stories by spreading this post around.

This post originally appeared at Young Entrepreneur and is republished here with permission.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.