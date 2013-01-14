50 Ways To Improve Your Finances In 2013

Specific holidays used to loom large in the world of coupon hunters, who expected to see massive discounts on July Fourth, labour Day, Black Friday, and other big shopping days.

But recently, that's been shifting as retailers are offering sales all year long, and often at unexpected times.

In 2012, for example, retail experts noted that Christmas sales started in October, and continued all season, partly in response to customer demand.

That means shoppers should always be on the lookout for the best deals, regardless of the calendar date.