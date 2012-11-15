Here's What The New Ultra-Luxury Highrise By The United Nations Will Look Like

Photo: Courtesy of Rubenstein Public Relations

The developers of new luxury highrise 50 United Nations Plaza held an official groundraising ceremony on 46th Street and 1st Avenue today, and from a newly released rendering, the building looks like it will be fantastic.But that’s to be expected from Zeckendorf Development, who are also the masterminds behind 15 Central Park West and 18 Gramercy Park.



The 44-story building will have 87 units. One-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units will be available. There will also be a handful of full-floor homes that will span about 6,000 square feet.

The gem of the property is a two-floor penthouse that will have 10,000 square feet of living space. The penthouse will also have an infinity edge pool.

Ceiling heights will range from 10 to 16 feet and each residence will have floor-to-ceiling windows. The building will have a spa and an exercise pool.

The tower will be the first residential building in the United States designed by Foster + Partners, a London-based architectural firm.

