50 Trips Everyone Should Take In The US

America’s been called a lot of things: beautiful, majestic, wild, and great. It’s all those and more.
Whether you’re driving down the Pacific Coast Highway, whale watching in Cape Cod, or waiting for Old Faithful to erupt in Yellowstone National Park, the United States is full of incredible surprises.
From the east coast to the west and everywhere in between, we’ve found 50 trips everyone should take in the United States.
Watch minke, finback, and humpback whales glide through the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Drive from Los Angeles to San Francisco on the Pacific Coast Highway (aka California State Route 1).
Explore architect Frank Lloyd Wright's masterpiece and home, Fallingwater, in rural southwestern Pennsylvania.
Get cultured -- for free! -- at a Smithsonian museum in Washington, D.C., like the National Air and Space Museum.
Admire the ancient adobe buildings of Taos Pueblo, a 1,000-year-old community outside Taos, New Mexico.
Play a round of golf at Georgia's Augusta National Golf Course, home of The Masters (you may have to befriend a member).
Spend a night at Georgia's The Lodge at Sea Island Golf Club, which we ranked as the best hotel in America.
