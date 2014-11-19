50 Trips Everyone Should Take In The US

Jennifer Polland, Julie Zeveloff

America’s been called a lot of things: beautiful, majestic, wild, and great. It’s all those and more.

Whether you’re driving down the Pacific Coast Highway, whale watching in Cape Cod, or waiting for Old Faithful to erupt in Yellowstone National Park, the United States is full of incredible surprises.

From the east coast to the west and everywhere in between, we’ve found 50 trips everyone should take in the United States.

View cutting-edge art at Art Basel Miami Beach.

Wait for Old Faithful to erupt in Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park.

Watch minke, finback, and humpback whales glide through the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Drive from Los Angeles to San Francisco on the Pacific Coast Highway (aka California State Route 1).

See a live country music concert at the Bluebird Cafe or Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Watch the sunset from Bass Harbour Head Lighthouse in Maine's Acadia National Park.

Cheer on cowboys at a classic American rodeo, like the National Western Rodeo in Denver, Colorado.

Explore architect Frank Lloyd Wright's masterpiece and home, Fallingwater, in rural southwestern Pennsylvania.

Stroll above the New York City streets on the High Line.

Bike across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco to Sausalito.

Visit New Orleans during Mardi Gras.

Party in Austin, Texas, during the South by Southwest (SXSW) music, film, and tech festival.

Marvel at Niagara Falls, where approximately 3,160 tons of water flows over the falls every second.

Get cultured -- for free! -- at a Smithsonian museum in Washington, D.C., like the National Air and Space Museum.

Admire the ancient adobe buildings of Taos Pueblo, a 1,000-year-old community outside Taos, New Mexico.

Drive through New Hampshire's famous covered bridges and see the fall foliage.

Crack open a steamed blue crab at one of Baltimore's excellent crab houses.

Stare at your reflection in Cloud Gate,' a giant bean-like sculpture in Chicago's Millennium Park.

Get lost on the grounds of the extraordinary Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina.

Cruise down the Mississippi River in a classic steamboat.

Play a round of golf at Georgia's Augusta National Golf Course, home of The Masters (you may have to befriend a member).

Spend a night at Georgia's The Lodge at Sea Island Golf Club, which we ranked as the best hotel in America.

Climb the sand bluffs at Sleeping Bear Dunes for the ultimate view of Lake Michigan.

Cheer on the racers at the Indy 500, an annual race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana.

Don a big hat at the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky.

Marvel at the wild ponies of Assateague Island, which is split between Maryland and Virginia.

Camp out in the wilderness of Minnesota's Boundary Waters.

Embrace your inner child at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Look for moose in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.

