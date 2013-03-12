50 Trips You Need To Take In The United States

America’s been called a lot of things: beautiful, majestic, wild, and great. It’s all those and more.Whether you’re driving down the Pacific Coast Highway, whale watching in Cape Cod, or waiting for Old Faithful to erupt in Yellowstone National Park, the United States is full of incredible surprises.

From the east coast to the west and everywhere in between, we’ve found 50 trips you must take in the United States. For a closer look at travel hotspots at home and abroad, check out our armchair travel guide.

Watch the sunset from Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse in Maine's Acadia National Park.

Spend a night at Amangiri, a sleek luxury resort in Big Water, Utah, that blends into its Navajo country surroundings.

View cutting-edge art at Art Basel Miami Beach.

Wait for Old Faithful to erupt in Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park.

Drive up to the summit of the Mauna Kea volcano in Hawaii and watch the stars come out from the observatory.

Indulge in a once-in-a-lifetime meal and try the $240 tasting menu at French Laundry, Thomas Keller's three Michelin-starred restaurant in Napa Valley, California.

Watch minke, finback, and humpback whales glide through the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Stroll above the New York City streets on the High Line.

Drive from Los Angeles to San Francisco on the Pacific Coast Highway (aka California State Route 1).

Tailgate on the Ole Miss campus at the Grove on game day.

See a live country music concert at the Bluebird Cafe or Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Feel the terror as you look down 4,770 ft. into the base of the Grand Canyon from the glass-bottom Skywalk platform.

Climb the sand bluffs at Sleeping Bear Dunes for the ultimate view of Lake Michigan.

See a Cirque du Soleil performance in Las Vegas.

Taste wines and explore vineyards in the Finger Lakes region in upstate New York.

Take an iconic American road trip down Route 66.

Explore architect Frank Lloyd Wright's masterpiece and home, Fallingwater, in rural southwestern Pennsylvania.

Fly down Kingda Ka, the world's tallest roller coaster, at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.

Cheer on cowboys at a classic American rodeo, like the National Western Rodeo in Denver, Colorado.

Bike across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco to Sausalito.

Traverse the Red Rocks of Sedona, Arizona, in a rugged jeep.

Party in Austin, Texas, during the South by Southwest (SXSW) music, film, and tech festival.

Take a romantic horse-drawn carriage ride in Beaufort, South Carolina, under Spanish moss-draped oak trees.

Watch the sun go down over Lake Champlain in Burlington, Vermont.

Get cultured — for free! — at a Smithsonian museum in Washington, D.C., like the National Air and Space Museum.

Cut through fresh powder on skis or a snowboard in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Admire the ancient adobe buildings of Taos Pueblo, a 1,000-year-old community outside Taos, New Mexico.

Drive through New Hampshire's famous covered bridges and see the fall foliage.

Take a whitewater rafting trip through the canyons of the Rio Grande.

Partake in a steamed blue crab feast at one of Baltimore's excellent crab houses.

Hike along a section of the Appalachian Trail.

Get lost on the grounds of the extraordinary Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina.

Cruise down the Mississippi River in a classic steamboat.

Play a round of golf at Georgia's Augusta National Golf Course, home of The Masters (you may have to befriend a member).

Splurge on a stay at Montana's Triple Creek Ranch, ranked the #1 U.S. hotel by Travel & Leisure.

Trek along on a guided glacier tour in Juneau, Alaska.

Pose for a photo at Four Corners Monument, where Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah meet.

Explore Washington State's San Juan Islands in a sea kayak.

Have a drink at Jean Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop Bar in New Orleans, which claims to be the oldest operating bar in the U.S.

Don a big hat at the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky.

Marvel at the wild ponies of Assateague Island, which is split between Maryland and Virginia.

Stroll down the Atlantic City boardwalk.

Camp out in the wilderness of Minnesota's Boundary Waters.

Scarf down a white clam pie with friends at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in New Haven, Connecticut.

Bundle up and sport a cheesehead hat at a Green Bay Packers game in Wisconsin.

Soak in the rejuvenating waters of Mystic Hot Springs in Utah.

Catch a wave on one of Oahu, Hawaii's stunning beaches.

