50 Trips You Need To Take In The United States

Photo: Matt Snodderly / Shutterstock.com
America’s been called a lot of things: beautiful, majestic, wild, and great. It’s all those and more.Whether you’re driving down the Pacific Coast Highway, whale watching in Cape Cod, or waiting for Old Faithful to erupt in Yellowstone National Park, the United States is full of incredible surprises.
From the east coast to the west and everywhere in between, we’ve found 50 trips you must take in the United States. For a closer look at travel hotspots at home and abroad, check out our armchair travel guide.
Spend a night at Amangiri, a sleek luxury resort in Big Water, Utah, that blends into its Navajo country surroundings.
Drive up to the summit of the Mauna Kea volcano in Hawaii and watch the stars come out from the observatory.
Indulge in a once-in-a-lifetime meal and try the $240 tasting menu at French Laundry, Thomas Keller's three Michelin-starred restaurant in Napa Valley, California.
Watch minke, finback, and humpback whales glide through the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Drive from Los Angeles to San Francisco on the Pacific Coast Highway (aka California State Route 1).
Feel the terror as you look down 4,770 ft. into the base of the Grand Canyon from the glass-bottom Skywalk platform.
Explore architect Frank Lloyd Wright's masterpiece and home, Fallingwater, in rural southwestern Pennsylvania.
Take a romantic horse-drawn carriage ride in Beaufort, South Carolina, under Spanish moss-draped oak trees.
Get cultured — for free! — at a Smithsonian museum in Washington, D.C., like the National Air and Space Museum.
Admire the ancient adobe buildings of Taos Pueblo, a 1,000-year-old community outside Taos, New Mexico.
Play a round of golf at Georgia's Augusta National Golf Course, home of The Masters (you may have to befriend a member).
Have a drink at Jean Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop Bar in New Orleans, which claims to be the oldest operating bar in the U.S.
Scarf down a white clam pie with friends at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in New Haven, Connecticut.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.