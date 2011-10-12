Last Night Was Crazy At Occupy Boston, Between 50 and 100 Arrested

The protests during the day

Some publications are saying around 100 protesters were arrested in Boston last night, others are saying the number is more like 50.Either way, last night’s police raid on Occupy Boston was the culmination of a big day for the protesters, in which hundreds of university students marched through the streets and tried to hang a banner on the Charlestown Bridge.



That spurred a confrontation with the police that blocked the bridge for two hours until the crowd finally dispersed.

But that incident isn’t what prompted that mass arrests. Those took place around 1:30 AM after police had warned protesters all day that they were not to expand their encampment beyond Dewey Square. But as police were busy controlling crowds on the bridge, other protesters were building a second camp on the Rose Kennedy Greenway.

Mayor Tom Menino gave them until midnight to clear their tends and belongings from the Greenway. When they were still there at 1 AM, the police descended, saying that the park was closed to the public at 11 PM.

After a physical confrontation with a group of veterans carrying American flags (according to USA Today), the police began arresting protesters for unlawful assembly.

The Boston Herald reports that many of the protesters’ belongings were thrown in the trash.

You can check out a video of the day protests below:

They’re chanting, “No ifs, no buts, no education cuts.”

