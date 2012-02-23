50 Things We've Learned About The NBA So Far This Season

AP Images



This post originally appeared at Bleacher Report. The NBA has been nothing short of amazing since the lockout ended last November, and we’ve learned a thing or two about the league we love in the months since basketball began again.

The Miami Heat look like the team to beat this season despite the fact that the defending champion Dallas Mavericks are coming on strong heading into the All-Star break.

Kobe Bryant is among several players who are making a strong case for the league MVP award as he continues to elevate an awkward Lakers lineup to new heights night in and night out.

But it’s not only the usual suspects dominating the headlines this winter, young point guards Ricky Rubio and Jeremy Lin have taken the NBA by storm and are both drawing comparisons to basketball legends already during their short stints in the league.

It doesn’t stop there though.

