50 Things The Internet Killed [Telegraph]
- Startup Groupon revives Internet group buying [NYT]
- Ex-Bebo boss and Murdoch’s daughter form a company together [BoomTown]
- Yahoo may allow users to users select alternate homepage search engines [PaidContent]
- MySpace bizdev SVP leaves for ngmoco [PaidContent]
- Google recruits Yahoo engineers [Matt Cutts]
- At TechCrunch50, sexy yields to sensible [CNET]
- MySpace Music gets a new look [MediaBistro]
- Facebook is the 10th most trusted US company [Inside Facebook]
