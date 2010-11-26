50 Things We're Thankful For (Besides You)

Photo: Dan Frommer

Here’s a list of 50 things we’re thankful for in tech and beyond.It’s missing just one thing: You.



Without you, dear readers, we’d be shouting into the void. Without your clicks and comments, we’d have no idea if anybody was listening.

Without you, we wouldn’t have our jobs or any business at all.

So thanks!

Apple's AirPlay: Rather than deal with a laptop we can just wirelessly beam our music collection to our stereo straight from our iPhone to our Airport Express. - Jay Yarow Steve Ballmer: This guy is entertaining, hard working, dedicated, and misunderstood by most tech snoots. - Jay Yarow The Kindle: Without the Kindle, and its software, the majority of our reading would be 140 characters long. But thanks to the ease of the Kindle, we're reading plenty of books. - Jay Yarow Golfshot app for the iPhone. Somewhere along the lines some of us got really into golf, and we love this app. - Jay Yarow Mark Hurd: He kept tech interesting in the lull of Summer with his scandal. He also made HP seems much more interesting. - Jay Yarow Thumbplay: We finagled our way into a free subscription of this monthly music service from a friend. It's pretty great to have access to almost any album we want to hear, and it's great that it allows for offline listening. - Jay Yarow Twitter! We can't imagine how we'd get the news without it. - Jay Yarow The little remote on Apple's earbuds. Remember when you used to have to pull out your iPod and manually turn it off? Now you just squeeze and you're done. Awesome. - Jay Yarow Netflix for Wii: Life is much better because we can stream all the Netflix movies on the big screen with our Wii. - Jay Yarow Scrabble on the iPad: This app is a lot of fun. - Jay Yarow Andrew Mason: Whether he's sending grand pianos to random users, or setting up college grants for 'Grouspawn', Groupon's CEO is an entertaining man to cover - Nick Saint Shazam: We've had it for years, but this technology still blows our mind every time we use it - Nick Saint Facebook Connect: We don't often visit Facebook's site anymore, but Connect is a godsend for anyone who tries out a lot of web services and mobile apps. Sign-ups are a thing of the past - Nick Saint Android: Finally, a serious alternative to the iPhone - Nick Saint Game consoles: As reporters, we recognise that all the growth and excitement is in casual and mobile gaming. As consumers, we're still thankful for the Xbox and the Wii - Nick Saint Pay walls: We can't say enough about how great an idea charging for content is. We encourage all of our competitors to give it a shot - Nick Saint Netflix: We haven't seen the inside of a video rental store in years, and we don't miss it one bit - Nick Saint Quora: It's hard to remember how geeks and the people who write about them ever got by without this Q&A site - Nick Saint Chartbeat: High-powered crack for data junkies with websites. Mmmmmm - Nick Saint - Nick Saint Our new MacBook Air... AND our iPad: One is the best portable *work* computer we've ever used, the other is the most *fun* computer - Dan Frommer Instapaper, the iPhone app that lets us read magazine articles and web pages later when we have time, and its creator Marco Arment - Dan Frommer Instagram and the iPhone 4 camera, for giving us an idea of what the 1970s might have looked like if we were born yet - Dan Frommer John Gruber and Daring Fireball, for the quality Apple and tech news aggregation, spot-on analysis, and the occasional server-jolting link in - Dan Frommer Research In Motion co-CEO Jim Balsillie, whose rants and raves during earnings calls are among the most bizarre we've ever heard - Dan Frommer Cable, because as much as it sucks, it's still amazing to have 100+ channels in HD, and blazing fast Internet service that actually doesn't go down - Dan Frommer Tumblr, because 2 years ago, we set our dad up with a Tumblr account so he'd stop sending us a gazillion email forwards a day, and now he has more than 1,000 followers - Dan Frommer Steve Jobs, because he's still the best showman in business - Dan Frommer Pandora, and a great set of headphones, for helping drown out the noise that these other bozos make! - Dan Frommer Airliners.net, because at the end of a busy day, there's nothing more relaxing than looking at a bunch of photos of aeroplanes - Dan Frommer Instant messenger logs - Nicholas Carlson Facebook photo-tagging: Remember when you used to have to order doubles and mail pictures to people? - Nicholas Carlson iMovie on iPhone 4: We used to carry a flip camera, but now we can shoot, edit, and upload HD video all with our phone. - Nicholas Carlson Sources familiar with the situation - Nicholas Carlson Commenters, especially the hilarious Sammy the Walrus and the brilliant Lily White - Nicholas Carlson The Bleachers, so we can enjoy commenters without pulling our eyes out - Nicholas Carlson AOLers and ex-AOLers – the world's gossipiest, most dedicated readers and sources - Nicholas Carlson The Social Network because now everyone knows who Eduardo Saverin is (and keeps Googling his name) - Nicholas Carlson MLB.TV and DirecTV's iPhone app mean I can watch the game anywhere - Nicholas Carlson Podcasts, especially The B.S. Report, This American Life, and The Moth, which keep us company walking to and from the subway - Nicholas Carlson The Cisco Valet: I set my new wireless network up in five minutes and didn't pull any hair out --Matt Rosoff The Apple Store employees who replaced my broken iPhone with a new one, activated, with all contacts transferred, in under a half hour --Matt Rosoff The Coachella iPhone app: real-time updates saved me from waiting around for an inebriated Sly Stone -- Matt Rosoff Gmail for work: no more waiting...and waiting...and waiting for Outlook to open --Matt Rosoff SF Muni's Nextbus Web site on my mobile phone --Matt Rosoff Cheap light netbooks: my last PC weighed 17 pounds, cost three grand, and broke a month out of warranty --Matt Rosoff Craigslist helped me find a great rental in SF in only four days, sell the furniture that wouldn't fit into it, and get rid of my leftover boxes --Matt Rosoff AmpliTube for iPhone lets me rock out without waking the kids -- Matt Rosoff Microsoft's return to growth, which kept Seattle housing prices from crashing -- Matt Rosoff Silicon Valley sunshine in November -- Matt Rosoff

