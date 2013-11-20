Here Are The 50 Stocks That Big Hedge Funds Love Most

REUTERS Krispy Kreme doughnuts go into production at the opening of the store at Harrods in London, October, 3, 2003.

FactSet has released its

quarterly reporton the holdings of the country’s 50 largest hedge funds.

The usual suspects — Apple, Microsoft, and Google — are all atop the list of stocks favoured by the big guys. Excluding the effect of IPO’s, Facebook was the largest addition for the group of funds, according to the report.

“On the other end of the spectrum, the funds were most bearish in The Boeing Company,” writes FactSet. “This represents a shift because, as recently as the first quarter, the top 50 hedge funds more than doubled their exposure to the stock.”

FactSet’s report looks at the market value of the stocks, the weight of the stock in an aggregated portfolio, and the number of funds holding the stock.

Shares outstanding “indicates the proportion of the shares outstanding of the stock owned by the aggregated portfolio of the top 50 hedge funds.

50. Realogy Holdings Corp. is held by 16 funds Sector: Financials Market value held by funds (in millions): $US1,958 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3% % of shares outstanding: 31.2% Source: FactSet 48. Johnson & Johnson is held by 17 funds Sector: Health Care Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,062 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3% % of shares outstanding: 0.8% Source: FactSet 47. MetLife is held by 22 funds Sector: Financials Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,118 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3% % of shares outstanding: 4.1% Source: FactSet 46. Yahoo! is held by 19 funds Sector: Information Technology Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,169 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3% % of shares outstanding: 6.4% Source: FactSet 45. Micron Technology is held by 18 funds Sector: Information Technology Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,202 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3% % of shares outstanding: 12.1% Source: FactSet 44. Philip Morris is held by 15 funds Sector: Consumer Staples Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,216 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3% % of shares outstanding: 1.6% Source: FactSet 43. Baidu is held by 13 funds Sector: Information Technology Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,252 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4% % of shares outstanding: 5.3% Source: FactSet 42. Anadarko is held by 18 funds Sector: Energy Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,293 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4% % of shares outstanding: 4.9% Source: FactSet 41. Adobe Systems is held by 16 hedge funds Sector: Information Technology Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,349 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4% % of shares outstanding: 9.0% Source: FactSet 39. Chesapeake Energy is held by 15 funds Sector: Energy Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,387 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4% % of shares outstanding: 13.9% Source: FactSet 38. Time Warner Cable Inc is held by 21 funds Sector: Consumer Discretionary Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,411 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4% % of shares outstanding: 7.6% Source: FactSet 37. General Motors is held by 21 funds Sector: Consumer Discretionary Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,479 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4% % of shares outstanding: 5.0% Source: FactSet 36. Liberty Global Plc Class C is held by 18 funds Don't use this. Sector: Consumer Discretionary Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,492 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4% % of shares outstanding: 19.9% Source: FactSet 35. Liberty Global Plc Class A is held by 23 funds Sector: Consumer Discretionary Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,525 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4% % of shares outstanding: 14.3% Source: FactSet 34. Air Products and Chemicals is held by 12 funds Sector: Materials Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,535 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4% % of shares outstanding: 11.3% Source: FactSet 33. Wells Fargo is held by 19 funds Sector: Financials Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,631 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4% % of shares outstanding: 1.2% Source: FactSet 32. CBS is held by 21 funds Sector: Consumer Discretionary Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,695 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4% % of shares outstanding: 8.6% Source: FactSet 31. Dollar General is held by 21 funds Sector: Consumer Discretionary Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,759 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4% % of shares outstanding: 15.1% Source: FactSet 29. Sprouts Farmers Markets is held by 5 funds Sector: Consumer Staples Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,771 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4% % of shares outstanding: 42.6% Source: FactSet 28. CVR Energy is held by 7 funds Sector: Energy Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,804 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4% % of shares outstanding: 83.8% Source: FactSet 27. Hess Corporation is held by 19 funds Sector: Energy Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,808 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4% % of shares outstanding: 10.6% Source: FactSet 26. Mastercard is held by 17 funds Sector: Information Technology Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,911 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5% % of shares outstanding: 3.7% Source: FactSet 25. Monsanto is held by 20 funds Sector: Materials Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,926 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5% % of shares outstanding: 5.3% Source: FactSet 24. JPMorgan Chase is held by 23 funds Sector: Financials Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,981 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5% % of shares outstanding: 1.5% Source: FactSet 23. Charter Communications is held by 17 funds Sector: Consumer Discretionary Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,045 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5% % of shares outstanding: 22.3% Source: FactSet 22. Procter & Gamble is held by 17 funds Sector: Consumer Staples Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,077 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5% % of shares outstanding: 1.5% Source: FactSet 21. Crown Castle International is held by 19 funds Sector: Telecommunication Services Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,078 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5% % of shares outstanding: 14.4% Source: FactSet 20. Time Warner Inc. is held by 18 funds Sector: Consumer Discretionary Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,165 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5% % of shares outstanding: 5.2% Source: FactSet 19. QUALCOMM is held by 24 funds Sector: Information Technology Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,186 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5% % of shares outstanding: 2.8% Source: FactSet 18. Motorola Solutions is held by 13 funds Sector: Information Technology Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,214 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5% % of shares outstanding: 20.4% Source: FactSet 17. Amazon.com is held by 19 funds Sector: Consumer Discretionary Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,276 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5% % of shares outstanding: 2.3% Source: FactSet 16. Netflix is held by 16 funds Sector: Consumer Discretionary Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,299 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5% % of shares outstanding: 18.1% Source: FactSet 14. Citigroup is held by 29 funds Sector: Financials Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,394 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5% % of shares outstanding: 2.3% Source: FactSet 13. Equinix is held by 16 funds Sector: Information Technology Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,531 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6% % of shares outstanding: 38.9% Source: FactSet 12. Comcast is held by 20 funds Sector: Consumer Discretionary Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,583 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6% % of shares outstanding: 3.7% Source: FactSet 11. Thermo Fisher Scientific is held by 20 funds Sector: Health Care Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,662 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6% % of shares outstanding: 11.0% Source: FactSet 10. Facebook is held by 20 funds Sector: Information Technology Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,711 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6% % of shares outstanding: 4.1% Source: FactSet 9. LyondellBasell Industries is held by 17 funds Sector: Materials Market value held by funds (in millions): $US4,352 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.7% % of shares outstanding: 10.6% Source: FactSet 8. Valeant Pharmaceuticals is held by 13 funds Sector: Health Care Market value held by funds (in millions): $US4,365 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.7% % of shares outstanding: 12.5% Source: FactSet 7. priceline.com is held by 24 funds Sector: Consumer Discretionary Market value held by funds (in millions): $US4,539 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.7% % of shares outstanding: 8.7% Source: FactSet 6. 20-First Century Fox is held by 25 funds Sector: Consumer Discretionary Market value held by funds (in millions): $US4,571 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.7% % of shares outstanding: 9.0% Source: FactSet 5. AIG is held by 30 funds Sector: Financials Market value held by funds (in millions): $US4,602 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.7% % of shares outstanding: 6.4% Source: FactSet 4. Google is held by 30 funds Sector: Information Technology Market value held by funds (in millions): $US5,141 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.8% % of shares outstanding: 2.1% Source: FactSet 3. Microsoft is held by 18 funds Sector: Information Technology Market value held by funds (in millions): $US5,374 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.8% % of shares outstanding: 1.9% Source: FactSet 2. Apple is held by 27 funds Sector: Information Technology Market value held by funds (in millions): $US7,700 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 1.2% % of shares outstanding: 1.8% Source: FactSet 1. Icahn Enterprises LP is held by 1 fund Sector: Consumer Discretionary Market value held by funds (in millions): $US8,363 Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 1.3% % of shares outstanding: 89.4% Source: FactSet

