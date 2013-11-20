Here Are The 50 Stocks That Big Hedge Funds Love Most

FactSet has released its
quarterly reporton the holdings of the country’s 50 largest hedge funds.
The usual suspects — Apple, Microsoft, and Google — are all atop the list of stocks favoured by the big guys. Excluding the effect of IPO’s, Facebook was the largest addition for the group of funds, according to the report.
“On the other end of the spectrum, the funds were most bearish in The Boeing Company,” writes FactSet. “This represents a shift because, as recently as the first quarter, the top 50 hedge funds more than doubled their exposure to the stock.”
FactSet’s report looks at the market value of the stocks, the weight of the stock in an aggregated portfolio, and the number of funds holding the stock.
Shares outstanding “indicates the proportion of the shares outstanding of the stock owned by the aggregated portfolio of the top 50 hedge funds.
Sector: Financials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US1,958
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 31.2%
Sector: Health Care
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,062
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 0.8%
Sector: Financials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,118
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 4.1%
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,169
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 6.4%
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,202
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 12.1%
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,252
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 5.3%
Sector: Energy
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,387
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 13.9%
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,411
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 7.6%
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,479
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 5.0%
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,525
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 14.3%
Sector: Materials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,535
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 11.3%
Sector: Financials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,631
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 1.2%
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,695
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 8.6%
Sector: Consumer Staples
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,771
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 42.6%
Sector: Energy
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,804
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 83.8%
Sector: Energy
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,808
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 10.6%
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,911
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 3.7%
Sector: Materials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,926
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 5.3%
Sector: Financials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,981
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 1.5%
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,186
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 2.8%
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,214
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 20.4%
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,276
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 2.3%
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,299
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 18.1%
Sector: Financials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,394
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 2.3%
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,531
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%
% of shares outstanding: 38.9%
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,583
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%
% of shares outstanding: 3.7%
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,711
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%
% of shares outstanding: 4.1%
Sector: Materials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US4,352
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.7%
% of shares outstanding: 10.6%
Sector: Health Care
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US4,365
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.7%
% of shares outstanding: 12.5%
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US4,539
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.7%
% of shares outstanding: 8.7%
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US4,571
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.7%
% of shares outstanding: 9.0%
Sector: Financials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US4,602
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.7%
% of shares outstanding: 6.4%
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US5,374
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.8%
% of shares outstanding: 1.9%
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US7,700
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 1.2%
% of shares outstanding: 1.8%
