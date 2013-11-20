Here Are The 50 Stocks That Big Hedge Funds Love Most

FactSet has released its
quarterly reporton the holdings of the country’s 50 largest hedge funds.

The usual suspects — Apple, Microsoft, and Google — are all atop the list of stocks favoured by the big guys. Excluding the effect of IPO’s, Facebook was the largest addition for the group of funds, according to the report.

“On the other end of the spectrum, the funds were most bearish in The Boeing Company,” writes FactSet. “This represents a shift because, as recently as the first quarter, the top 50 hedge funds more than doubled their exposure to the stock.”

FactSet’s report looks at the market value of the stocks, the weight of the stock in an aggregated portfolio, and the number of funds holding the stock.

Shares outstanding “indicates the proportion of the shares outstanding of the stock owned by the aggregated portfolio of the top 50 hedge funds.

50. Realogy Holdings Corp. is held by 16 funds

Sector: Financials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US1,958

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 31.2%

48. Johnson & Johnson is held by 17 funds

Sector: Health Care

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,062

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 0.8%

47. MetLife is held by 22 funds

Sector: Financials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,118

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 4.1%

46. Yahoo! is held by 19 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,169

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 6.4%

45. Micron Technology is held by 18 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,202

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 12.1%

44. Philip Morris is held by 15 funds

Sector: Consumer Staples

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,216

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 1.6%

43. Baidu is held by 13 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,252

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 5.3%

42. Anadarko is held by 18 funds

Sector: Energy

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,293

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 4.9%

41. Adobe Systems is held by 16 hedge funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,349

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 9.0%

39. Chesapeake Energy is held by 15 funds

Sector: Energy

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,387

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 13.9%

38. Time Warner Cable Inc is held by 21 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,411

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 7.6%

37. General Motors is held by 21 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,479

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 5.0%

36. Liberty Global Plc Class C is held by 18 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,492

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 19.9%

35. Liberty Global Plc Class A is held by 23 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,525

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 14.3%

34. Air Products and Chemicals is held by 12 funds

Sector: Materials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,535

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 11.3%

33. Wells Fargo is held by 19 funds

Sector: Financials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,631

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 1.2%

32. CBS is held by 21 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,695

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 8.6%

31. Dollar General is held by 21 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,759

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 15.1%

29. Sprouts Farmers Markets is held by 5 funds

Sector: Consumer Staples

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,771

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 42.6%

28. CVR Energy is held by 7 funds

Sector: Energy

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,804

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 83.8%

27. Hess Corporation is held by 19 funds

Sector: Energy

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,808

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 10.6%

26. Mastercard is held by 17 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,911

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 3.7%

25. Monsanto is held by 20 funds

Sector: Materials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,926

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 5.3%

24. JPMorgan Chase is held by 23 funds

Sector: Financials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,981

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 1.5%

23. Charter Communications is held by 17 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,045

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 22.3%

22. Procter & Gamble is held by 17 funds

Sector: Consumer Staples

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,077

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 1.5%

21. Crown Castle International is held by 19 funds

Sector: Telecommunication Services

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,078

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 14.4%

20. Time Warner Inc. is held by 18 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,165

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 5.2%

19. QUALCOMM is held by 24 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,186

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 2.8%

18. Motorola Solutions is held by 13 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,214

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 20.4%

17. Amazon.com is held by 19 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,276

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 2.3%

16. Netflix is held by 16 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,299

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 18.1%

14. Citigroup is held by 29 funds

Sector: Financials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,394

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 2.3%

13. Equinix is held by 16 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,531

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%

% of shares outstanding: 38.9%

12. Comcast is held by 20 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,583

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%

% of shares outstanding: 3.7%

11. Thermo Fisher Scientific is held by 20 funds

Sector: Health Care

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,662

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%

% of shares outstanding: 11.0%

10. Facebook is held by 20 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,711

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%

% of shares outstanding: 4.1%

9. LyondellBasell Industries is held by 17 funds

Sector: Materials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US4,352

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.7%

% of shares outstanding: 10.6%

8. Valeant Pharmaceuticals is held by 13 funds

Sector: Health Care

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US4,365

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.7%

% of shares outstanding: 12.5%

7. priceline.com is held by 24 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US4,539

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.7%

% of shares outstanding: 8.7%

6. 20-First Century Fox is held by 25 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US4,571

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.7%

% of shares outstanding: 9.0%

5. AIG is held by 30 funds

Sector: Financials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US4,602

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.7%

% of shares outstanding: 6.4%

4. Google is held by 30 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US5,141

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.8%

% of shares outstanding: 2.1%

3. Microsoft is held by 18 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US5,374

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.8%

% of shares outstanding: 1.9%

2. Apple is held by 27 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US7,700

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 1.2%

% of shares outstanding: 1.8%

1. Icahn Enterprises LP is held by 1 fund

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US8,363

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 1.3%

% of shares outstanding: 89.4%

