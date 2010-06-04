50 Statistics About The U.S. Economy That Are Almost Too Crazy To Believe

Photo: Whatsername? on flickr
Most Americans know that the U.S. economy is in bad shape, but what most Americans don’t know is how truly desperate the financial situation of the United States really is. The truth is that what we are experiencing is not simply a “downturn” or a “recession”. What we are witnessing is the beginning of the end for the greatest economic machine that the world has ever seen. Our greed and our debt are literally eating our economy alive. Total government, corporate and personal debt has now reached 360 per cent of GDP, which is far higher than it ever reached during the Great Depression era. We have nearly totally dismantled our once colossal manufacturing base, we have shipped millions upon millions of middle class jobs overseas, we have lived far beyond our means for decades and we have created the biggest debt bubble in the history of the world. A great day of financial reckoning is fast approaching, and the vast majority of Americans are totally oblivious.
But the truth is that you cannot defy the financial laws of the universe forever. What goes up must come down. The borrower is the servant of the lender. Cutting corners always catches up with you in the end.
Sometimes it takes cold, hard numbers for many of us to fully realise the situation that we are facing.
In 2010 the U.S. government is projected to issue almost as much new debt as the rest of the governments of the world combined
It is being projected that the U.S. government will have a budget deficit of approximately 1.6 trillion dollars in 2010
If you went out and spent one dollar every single second, it would take you more than 31,000 years to spend a trillion dollars
In fact, if you spent one million dollars every single day since the birth of Christ, you still would not have spent one trillion dollars by now
Total credit market debt in the United States, including government, corporate and personal debt, has reached 360 per cent of GDP
U.S. corporate income tax receipts were down 55% (to $138 billion) for the year ending September 30th, 2009
There are now 8 counties in the state of California that have unemployment rates of over 20 per cent
In the area around Sacramento, California there is one closed business for every six that are still open
According to a Pew Research centre study, approximately 37% of all Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 have either been unemployed or underemployed at some point during the recession
According to one new survey, 24% of American workers say that they have postponed their planned retirement age in the past year
Over 1.4 million Americans filed for personal bankruptcy in 2009, which represented a 32 per cent increase over 2008. Not only that, more Americans filed for bankruptcy in March 2010 than during any month since U.S. bankruptcy law was tightened in October 2005
Mortgage purchase applications in the United States are down nearly 40 per cent from a month ago to their lowest level since April of 1997
RealtyTrac has announced that foreclosure filings in the U.S. established an all time record for the second consecutive year in 2009
According to RealtyTrac, foreclosure filings were reported on 367,056 properties in March 2010, an increase of nearly 19 per cent from February, an increase of nearly 8 per cent from March 2009 and the highest monthly total since RealtyTrac began issuing its report in January 2005
In Pinellas and Pasco counties, which include St. Petersburg, Florida and the suburbs to the north, there are 34,000 open foreclosure cases. 10 years ago, there were only about 4,000
The Mortgage Bankers Association recently announced that more than 10 per cent of all U.S. homeowners with a mortgage had missed at least one payment during the January to March time period. That was a record high and up from 9.1 per cent a year ago
U.S. banks repossessed nearly 258,000 homes nationwide in the first quarter of 2010, a 35 per cent jump from the first quarter of 2009
For the first time in U.S. history, banks own a greater share of residential housing net worth in the United States than all individual Americans put together
More than 24% of all homes with mortgages in the United States were underwater as of the end of 2009
U.S. commercial property values are down approximately 40 per cent since 2007 and currently 18 per cent of all office space in the United States is sitting vacant
Defaults on apartment building mortgages held by U.S. banks climbed to a record 4.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2010. That was almost twice the level of a year earlier
New York state has delayed paying bills totalling $2.5 billion as a short-term way of staying solvent but officials are warning that its cash crunch could soon get even worse
To make up for a projected 2010 budget shortfall of $280 million, Detroit issued $250 million of 20-year municipal notes in March. The bond issuance followed on the heels of a warning from Detroit officials that if its financial state didn't improve, it could be forced to declare bankruptcy
The National League of Cities says that municipal governments will probably come up between $56 billion and $83 billion short between now and 2012
Two university professors recently calculated that the combined unfunded pension liability for all 50 U.S. states is 3.2 trillion dollars
According to EconomicPolicyJournal.com, 32 U.S. states have already run out of funds to make unemployment benefit payments and so the federal government has been supplying these states with funds so that they can make their payments to the unemployed
Paychecks from private business shrank to their smallest share of personal income in U.S. history during the first quarter of 2010
U.S. government-provided benefits (including Social Security, unemployment insurance, food stamps and other programs) rose to a record high during the first three months of 2010
39.68 million Americans are now on food stamps, which represents a new all-time record. But things look like they are going to get even worse. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is forecasting that enrollment in the food stamp program will exceed 43 million Americans in 2011
U.S. law enforcement authorities claim that there are now over 1 million members of criminal gangs inside the country. These 1 million gang members are responsible for up to 80% of the crimes committed in the United States each year
Approximately 40% of all retail spending currently comes from the 20% of American households that have the highest incomes
According to economists Thomas Piketty and Emmanuel Saez, two-thirds of income increases in the U.S. between 2002 and 2007 went to the wealthiest 1% of all Americans
If you only make the minimum payment each and every time, a $6,000 credit card bill can end up costing you over $30,000 (depending on the interest rate)
According to a new report based on U.S. Census Bureau data, only 26 per cent of American teens between the ages of 16 and 19 had jobs in late 2009 which represents a record low since statistics began to be kept back in 1948
During the first quarter of 2010, the total number of loans that are at least three months past due in the United States increased for the 16th consecutive quarter
According to the Tax Foundation's Microsimulation Model, to erase the 2010 U.S. budget deficit, the U.S. Congress would have to multiply each tax rate by 2.4. Thus, the 10 per cent rate would be 24 per cent, the 15 per cent rate would be 36 per cent, and the 35 per cent rate would have to be 85 per cent
