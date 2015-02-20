People are freaking out over the Australian health minister's magazine cover photo

The new federal health minister, Sussan Ley, has a lot on her hands with the Medicare reforms from the 2014 Budget still not finalised and health a major concern with voters. And as just the second woman in the Abbott government’s cabinet, everyone’s wondering how she’ll go after a lacklustre performance by her predecessor, Peter Dutton.

But what’s got everyone talking today is the front cover photo for The Weekend Australian Magazine, out tomorrow.

Some have even pointed out its similarity to the cover of Blink 182’s album, Enema of the State:

Not a minister..

The rather cheeky photo of the minister has everyone wondering what’s coming next for voters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.