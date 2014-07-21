Beyoncé Teases The 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' Movie Trailer

Well, this was unexpected.

The first teaser trailer for “Fifty Shades of Grey,” the adaptation of the steamy romance novel that became a phenomenon in 2012, came online via Beyoncé’s Instagram account.

It appears as if the singer’s music will appear in the film. The teaser plays along to a slowed down version of “Crazy in Love.”

Based on the trilogy by E.L. James, the film will star Jamie Dornan (“Once Upon a Time”) and Dakota Johnson.

The first full trailer will be out Thursday.

