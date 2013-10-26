'True Blood' Actor Cast In '50 Shades Of Grey' Movie

More casting news for the “

50 Shades of Grey” film.

“True Blood” actor Luke Grimes has been cast as Christian Grey’s brother, Elliot, in the film.

Variety broke the news.

The news comes after former “Once Upon A Time” actor Jamie Dornan was announced as the new lead role in the film earlier this week.

Dornan will replace “Sons of Anarchy” star Christian Hunnam as billionaire playboy Christian Grey.

Grimes was also in last year’s “Taken 2” with Liam Neeson.

The “50 Shades of Grey” movie from Universal and Focus Features is expected to hit theatres next August.

