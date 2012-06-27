These 13 Companies Are Benefiting Most From '50 Shades Of Grey'

Confused readers and bookstores have accidentally ordered the award-winning young adult novel 'Between Shades of grey,' about a Lithuanian teen who is sent to one of Stalin's work camps in Siberia, instead of 50.

The book's first line, 'They took me in my nightgown,' doesn't help the situation either. Author Ruta Sepetys told NPR:

'At a bookstore event in Cambridge, Mass., a man approached me after the public discussion and said, 'I must have gotten my dates mixed up, I was here for a different shade of grey ... but hey, did Stalin really kill all of those people?' He may have come for a spanking, but he left with a book about a piece of history that was hidden for more than half a century and he now knows that the Baltics are different than the Balkans. For me, the mix-up is a victory.'