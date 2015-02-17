'50 Shades of Grey'-themed research notes are sweeping Wall Street

In their efforts to make their research notes a bit more informal and approachable, Wall Street analysts often use cliches and colloquialisms.

We often hear names like “Goldilocks” and “Godot” used to characterise the economy and the bond markets. We’ll even hear more modern pop culture references like Britney Spears and Lil’ Jon.

But in what may be the most desperate and cringe-worthy attempt to get clients to click, analysts have folded the erotic thriller “50 Shades of Grey” into their notes.

Unfortunately, these notes have been a bit of a bait-and-switch. There is no sex in these notes. We’ve read them.

The first note landed in the BI inbox from UBS.

And then there was TD Securities, also going down the monetary policy route.

And here’s Goldman Sachs, trying raise the temperature on asset allocation.

We can’t wait for this to blow over.

