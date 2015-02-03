The first full scene from '50 Shades of Grey' was just released

While “50 Shades of Grey” is still 11 days away from its February 13th release, the “Today” show aired the first full scene from the movie Monday morning.

In the scene, Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) approaches Ana Steele (Dakota Johnson) in the hardware store where she works.

Grey asks Steele for a few random supplies, to which Steele replies: “Rope, tape, cable ties? You’re the complete serial killer.”

“Not today,” he says with a smirk. Watch the full scene below:



