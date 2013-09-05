BY THE NUMBERS: The '50 Shades Of Grey' Phenomenon

AP, David Livingston and Michael Loccisano / Getty Images Many were displeased with the casting choices of Dakota Johnson and Charlie Hunnam in the ’50 Shades of Grey’ film adaptation.

Yesterday, the the

lead actorsin the anticipated “50 Shades of Grey” adaptation were revealed.

Author E.L. James tweeted Dakota Johnson and Charlie Hunnam will play the roles of naive college grad Anastasia Steele and handsome billionaire Christian Grey.

Given the amount of fantasy casting that followed the news of a film adaptation last year, the decisions didn’t receive a lot of great feedback.

Last year, James’ naughty “Twilight” fan fiction quickly rose among best-selling lists, spiking sex toy sales across the nation.

The “50 Shades” craze transformed the way women were consuming porn with the book becoming the first to sell more than 1 million copies on the Amazon Kindle.

Since its debut, how big has the 50SoG phenomenon become? We crunched the numbers.

