BY THE NUMBERS: The '50 Shades Of Grey' Phenomenon

Yesterday, the the
lead actorsin the anticipated “50 Shades of Grey” adaptation were revealed.
Author E.L. James tweeted Dakota Johnson and Charlie Hunnam will play the roles of naive college grad Anastasia Steele and handsome billionaire Christian Grey.
Given the amount of fantasy casting that followed the news of a film adaptation last year, the decisions didn’t receive a lot of great feedback.
Last year, James’ naughty “Twilight” fan fiction quickly rose among best-selling lists, spiking sex toy sales across the nation.
The “50 Shades” craze transformed the way women were consuming porn with the book becoming the first to sell more than 1 million copies on the Amazon Kindle.
Since its debut, how big has the 50SoG phenomenon become? We crunched the numbers.
The first book in the series, '50 Shades of Grey' became the fastest-selling paperback book ever beating out J.K. Rowling's 'Harry Potter' series.
(Source: USA Today)
To put this number in perspecive, James was named the highest-paid author of the year by Forbes ahead of James Patterson ($91 million) and 'Hunger Games' author Suzanne Collins ($55 million). 'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling earned just $US13 million in the past year.
In total, 10 studios sparred over getting rights to the film adaptation of 50 Shades including Fox 2000, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. and Paramount.
'50 Shades of Grey' has sold six times more Kindle ebooks than print books.
In the U.K., more than 2.75 million copies have been sold.
(Source: USA Today)
This number broke the previous paperback novel sales record of 141,000 made by children's book, Brisingr, in 2008.
(Source: The Guardian)
When the book first debuted, extreme demand for the novels accounted for as much as a 25 per cent boost in adult fiction sales.
(Source: Knopf/The Hollywood Reporter)
30: The number of weeks '50 Shades of Grey' was number one on the New York Times' best-sellers list.
This was as part of the NYT's combined print and e-book fiction list. The first book was in the top spot from March 18 until the week of September 23.
J.K. Rowling's first four Harry Potter books were in USA's top 10 for 13 straight weeks, while the 'Twilight' series stayed among the best sellers for 52 consecutive weeks.
7: E.L. James revealed this was the original number of shades Christian Grey had to the ladies of 'The View.'
The entire series was originally 'Twilight' fan fiction called 'Master of the Universe.'
James wrote the series under pen name, 'Snowqueens Icedragon.'
(Source: ABC, 'The View')
Celebs who have parodied and done readings of the series include Selena Gomez, Gilbert Gottfried, Ellen DeGeneres, Kristen Stewart and the Saturday Night Live mother's day sketch.
Mike Tyson most recently spoofed the novel in 'Scary Movie 5.'
There have also been numerous parody shows including a satire called 'Spank!' that has been touring the country and Australia and off-Broadway show 'Cuff Me.'
As of last year, there was one main parody book titled '50 Shames of Earl Grey.' The book took Andrew Shaffer 10 days to write. Since then, a countless number of parodies have popped up. Here are some of them.
People were also accidentally purchasing award-winning novel 'Between Shades of Grey' from Ruta Sepetys instead of James' naughty thriller. Yikes.
