The Sexiest Scientists Alive!

Heather Knight is the founder of Marilyn Monrobot.

Photo: Flickr/poptech

It’s hard to make microbes, telescopes, and maths calculations appear sexy. But we found 50 scientists who pull it off fabulously. These aren’t your typical lab coat-wearing, messy-haired brainiacs — with the exception that they’re all pretty brain-y.



Some of the people who made our list are rising stars. Others are already well-established in their field. All of them are making a difference (or on their way to) by improving our lives through research and new discoveries.

We thought this was important, to highlight the brains along with the beauty. But, they’re not bad to look at, either.

