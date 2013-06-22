The 50 Most Powerful People In Enterprise Tech

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison

By now it’s obvious that enterprise is one of the hottest areas in tech these days.



Enterprise tech is undergoing a major transformation with new apps, cloud computing, mobile devices, and many, many changes to the way networks and data centres are built and managed.

Plus, enterprise tech is enriching investors. So far this year we’ve seen investors gobbling up IPOs from companies like Tableau Software, Marketo, Gigamon, and numerous billion-dollar acquisitions.

So it’s time again to shine a spotlight on the people in enterprise tech who are transforming your world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.