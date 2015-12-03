49 places you should travel to in 2016

Queensland and the Great Barrier Reef are on the list. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

It may be hard to believe, but 2015 is coming to a close, and it’s time to start planning for 2016.

Whether you’re a seasoned traveller or a novice, it’s never too early to start thinking ahead to the places you want to check off your travel bucket list in the new year.

From Iceland’s otherworldly terrain to Greece’s glamorous Spetses island, here are the destinations worth venturing to in 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.