50 places to travel to in 2017

railelectropower / iStock The mountain town of Gurtnellen in Switzerland.

While it may be hard to believe, 2016 is coming to a close, meaning that it’s time to look ahead to 2017.

Whether you consider yourself a tourist, a traveller, or a weekend warrior, one thing is universal: you travel to see and experience new things.

To help you do this, we’ve put together the ultimate 2017 bucket list. From Abu Dhabi’s soon-to-be-open Louvre museum to the lost Incan city of Choquequira in Peru, here are 50 trips everyone should take in 2017.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.