50 places to travel to in 2017

While it may be hard to believe, 2016 is coming to a close, meaning that it’s time to look ahead to 2017.
Whether you consider yourself a tourist, a traveller, or a weekend warrior, one thing is universal: you travel to see and experience new things.
To help you do this, we’ve put together the ultimate 2017 bucket list. From Abu Dhabi’s soon-to-be-open Louvre museum to the lost Incan city of Choquequira in Peru, here are 50 trips everyone should take in 2017.
Patagonia is famous for its jaw dropping natural vistas -- from snowy glaciers to steaming hot springs, dense forests to wide open spaces. 2016 saw the opening of a new wilderness area, Parque Patagonia, which you should visit before anyone else even catches on to its existence.
St. Petersburg was voted the best destination in Europe by the World Travel Awards for the second year in a row. The city's ornate palaces and churches, and rich history makes it an ideal destination for travellers.
Earthquakes and fuel strikes, as well as concerns of safety and overcrowding on Mount Everest, made Nepal take a big hit tourism-wise. However, the country is rebounding, and its extraordinary mountains and welcoming people still make it the best choice for budget conscious adventure travellers.
The best part? The income you bring locals will go a long way in rebuilding infrastructure and communities.
'Game of Thrones' thrust this Mediterranean island nation into the limelight. Visitors can expect tons of history, and three World Heritage sites, including its capital, Valletta, as well as seven temples that are believed to be some of the oldest free-standing structures in the world.
Malta is also famous for its beautiful beaches, and harbours filled with boats and boat side parties.
It's no wonder Palawan Island is all over Instagram; this island in the Philippines boasts some of the most beautiful white-sand beaches in the world.
Finland's legendary wilderness (40 national parks, 12 wilderness areas, and six national hiking areas) is the perfect spot for adventurers, and one of the best places to see the Northern Lights (near the Arctic Circle they can be seen almost 200 days a year).
Even better, 2017 marks the country's 100 years of independence, which it will celebrate with four nationwide Finnish Nature Days (one per season).
Ever since the improvement of relations between the US and Cuba, Americans have been flocking to Havana.
Vintage cars and architecture make this an incredibly photogenic spot, though you'll probably want to look into a tour guide to ensure you skip the tourist traps.
After Osaka, Chengdu was the second-fastest growing city in terms of visitors this past year, according to the 2016 MasterCard Global Destinations Cities Index.
There's plenty of history, culture, and delicious food to be found within the walls of the city's three parallel, ancient alleys known as Kuan, Zhai, and Jing Xiangzi.
The Netflix fave 'Narcos' may have factored into this, but Medellín, Colombia, was named the best destination in South America as part of this year's World Travel Awards.
While it was considered a dangerous place until not all that long ago, an impressive public transportation system, beautiful architecture, and rich culture and history has turned the city into a hotspot for visitors.
Besides that, it's also the 60th anniversary of the city's breathtaking Flower Festival.
Angkor Wat, a 700-year old temple complex spread over 154 square miles deep in the lush jungles of northern Cambodia, was named the best attraction on the planet by Lonely Planet last year.
If that isn't enough, this year saw the discovery of even more, even older cities surrounding it.
Iran has become less dangerous over the past few years, which has helped attract more and more tourists.
This trend is expected to continue well into 2017, thanks to new direct flights to Tehran from both London and Paris, and the construction of multiple new hotels.
Travel + Leisure voted Portugal its destination of the year, and picturesque Lisbon in particular is worth a visit, as the city is teeming with historical landmarks, museums, and churches.
Plus, it's cheaper than most of the rest of Europe, and closer for those flying from America's east coast.
Thanks to its rich history, impeccably landscaped gardens, and stunning waterfront views, Charleston was just voted the best city in the world by Travel + Leisure.
Want Michelin-starred fare without busting the bank? You can get a Michelin-approved meal for less than $2, but it will cost you a trip to Singapore. Famous for its hawker centres and delicious street food, the Soya Sauce Chicken Rice and Noodle food stall in Singapore became the
first of two street vendors to earn a Michelin star this year.
Seoul is in the final stages of completing its new Skygarden, a highway turned pedestrian walkway and public space filled with an arboretum of local plants, greenhouses, cafés, markets, libraries, and flower shops.
Avid travellers won't want to miss this brand-new attraction.
Up until now, reaching the lost Incan city of Choquequirao -- a far less crowded but no less impressive alternative to visiting Machu Picchu -- required a taxing, multi-day hike. However, the first tramway leading to the ruins is expected to be up and running soon, which would cut travel time down to a 15-minute ride.
While you're in Peru, head to Lima, which has become a culinary hotspot and is home to a full three restaurants on the Diner's Club World's 50 best restaurants list.
A new high speed train introduced this year allows for a quick, two-hour trip between Paris and Bordeaux. This, in addition to Bordeaux's rich wine and culinary scene, make this French city a must-visit in 2017.
This year, for the first time ever, Japan's bullet trains have extended to Hokkaido, making Japan's northernmost island easier to get to than ever before.
Hokkaido, which is home to many well-known ski resorts, is famed among skiers for its insane powder in the winter (especially in Niseko). In the summer, it beckons with canoeing, hiking, fishing, and whale watching.
Great for adventurers and animal lovers, Antarctica is home to penguins, seals, and whales, all of which you'll find posed against a striking backdrop of snow and ice formations.
It's a good idea to make a trip here sooner rather than later, considering the damaging effects of global warming.
Just like Iran, Oman is experiencing a boom in luxury hotels, plus there's the Majarat Oman -- a $120 million theme park geared towards families -- which is set to open in 2017.
Be sure to explore the country's mosques too, set against a gorgeous backdrop of mountains.
You've probably been seeing Iceland all over your Facebook feed, as it has been a hot destination for Americans for the past year.
This trend shows no signs of abating, as Iceland is safe, only a fairly short and inexpensive flight away, and offers stunning scenery from the Blue Lagoon to the Gullfoss waterfall.
If you've already been to Iceland -- or if you want to avoid swaths of tourists -- try Greenland instead. The country was in the news this past year for the discovery of an over 400-year-old shark (the longest living vertebrate on earth). It's also ideal for viewing the Northern Lights.
Often overshadowed by neighbours like Thailand and Vietnam, Laos recently took center stage when Barack Obama became the first sitting US president to visit.
The beautiful country is full of ancient temples and Buddhist shrines, stilt houses and rice paddies, as well as stunning mountains covered in lush jungle. It's still cheap to visit and far emptier than its neighbours, but hurry, increased flights from Thailand will mean an increase in tourists.
If pink sand beaches aren't enough to lure you to Bermuda, come for the America's Cup, the world's oldest international sporting trophy, which Bermuda is hosting in 2017.
According to the 2016 MasterCard Global Destinations Cities Index, Osaka was the fastest-growing city in the world in terms of number of visitors. The Japanese city is an interesting contrast between old and new, with its striking skyline and historic castle that dates back to the 16th century.
A three-hour car ride from Jaipur, Ranthambore National Park draws wildlife photographers from all over thanks to its tigers and stunning scenery -- the park even contains ancient ruins.
According to National Geographic (who named central India a top destination for 2017), close to two thirds of the world's tiger population can be found in India, so if you're looking for an adventurous safari, consider India.
Taking the number one spot on Travel + Leisure's best US cities for foodies list, Houston, Texas, won out in the categories of specialty food shops, burgers, and brunch. The fig toast pictured above can be found at Revival Market, a foodie paradise filled with artisanal offerings.
Thanks to the US election, Canada has become a particularly popular getaway.
The country is huge and has plenty to offer -- from bustling cities like Vancouver and Toronto to the great outdoors in Whistler and Alberta -- but 2017 also marks 150 years of the Confederation, which Canada will celebrate by making all national parks free of charge.
The United Nations named 2017 the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, which promotes greater awareness of different cultures and their heritage and values.
Do your part by visiting Bhutan, which is both incredibly rich in culture, and the world's most eco-friendly country.
Montenegro is similar to Croatia, boasting stunning shorelines and breathtaking beaches -- there are over 180 miles of coastline and beaches in the country.
However, it's less expensive and less crowded, so visit before the secret is out.
A country known for both its cleanliness and its beauty, Switzerland is full of picturesque towns that feature historic chalets nestled into the mountains. Canton Uri, a region in the middle of the country that's home to the village of Gurtnellen (pictured above), was named one of National Geographic's best destinations for 2017.
The world's highest and longest glass bridge opened in China this year, and it's worth the trip, provided you don't suffer from vertigo.
The terrifying structure spans the Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon in Hunan Province, which is said to have inspired the stunning scenery depicted in 'Avatar.' The walkway is more than 1,400 feet long and six feet wide.
This seaside South African jewel is known for its outdoor activities, from its stunning beaches and seaside promenade to its rugged mountains and beautiful vistas.
But Cape Town is working hard to become a cultural capital as well, most notably opening the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA) this past September, the world's largest museum of contemporary African art, and South Africa's answer to the MoMA.
Disney World, in Orlando, Florida, is not just the happiest place on Earth, it's also the most Instagrammed, according to Instagram's year-end list of the world's most Instagrammed places in 2016.
Aarhus, the second-largest Danish city, was crowned the European Capital of Culture in 2017, and will feature a brand new light-rail system next year that will make it super easy to get around.
Don't miss a thriving New Nordic food scene, as well as the ARoS Aarhus Kunstmuseum,
the oldest public art museum in Denmark outside of Copenhagen.
Full of reserves and parks, Belize is an eco tourism hotspot. The Blancaneaux Lodge, pictured above, is built right into the jungle of the Cayo District and is an ideal option for those looking for luxury. If you're a history buff, you'll also love the area's Mayan ruins.
A little-known attraction in Ireland has become more popular than the Eiffel Tower. Visit Belfast to see the Titanic attraction, which became Europe's top travel destination for 2016, according to the World Travel Awards. The vote came from a mix of several hundred thousand industry professionals and members of the public. The attraction features replica cabins and a walking tour of the slip where the original ship was built.
Madagascar's Ministry of Tourism is currently working on a project meant to stimulate economic growth and sustainable tourism. Infrastructure in the country is improving, and new lemurs have been identified, making it a great place for adventurers and animal lovers.
Lonely Planet named Asheville the top US destination to visit in 2017. Nestled among the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, the city offers plenty of outdoor activities as well as shopping, history, and a thriving arts scene.
It is perfectly acceptable to revolve a trip around food and eating. So why not head straight to the cream of the crop? Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, was voted to best restaurant in the world by The World's 50 Best Restaurants this year.
Try the celebrated Five Ages of Parmigiano Reggiano dish, which features a sampling of the area's famous cheese classified by temperature, texture and taste.
While Hawaii has long been a popular holiday destination, Kauai has inexplicably been getting a lot less love than sister islands Oahu and Maui. That's about to change, as Kauai is becoming mainstream thanks to the silver screen, having starred in dozens of blockbusters, including the recent 'Jurassic World.'
Named one of the top destinations for 2017 by National Geographic Traveller, the island paradise is perfect for the outdoorsy, as it features lush forests, hidden waterfalls, secret beaches and hikes with incredible views. Best of all: no Zika virus.
Though it was scheduled to open this year, the new opening date of the United Arab Emirates' version of the Louvre is now slated for 2017.
Don't miss a trip to the futuristic building that looks like it's floating above the man-made lake that surrounds it. It will be home to a vast collection of art that includes Chinese Buddhist carvings, Italian oil paintings, and works from artists like Van Gogh, da Vinci, and Monet that have been lent from Paris' Louvre
New York City is timeless, and, judging by the fact that it's the most Instagrammed city in the world, most people would agree.
From excellent food to incredible shopping, world class museums and unforgettable shows, New York City is always a good idea.
This little known island in Indonesia is home to the best hotel in the world, according to Travel + Leisure. Formerly a surf hotel thanks to the area's legendary swell and left hand breaks, it was recently turned into a seriously luxurious, totally off-the-grid resort and spa featuring private villas with private pools, as well as empty, untouched beaches.
Nicknamed the 'adventure capital of the world,' Queenstown is the ideal spot for adrenaline junkies and lovers of the outdoors. There's everything from skydiving and bungee jumping to parachuting, kayaking, and skiing.
Tulum has recently become the hotspot du jour in Mexico, however, Sayulita is poised to dethrone it. Once a quiet and remote destination for surfers, it's now home to a bustling nightlife, mouthwatering food, and stunning villas set in wild jungles.
Not one but two Brazilian cities made the cut on Instagram's year-end list of 10 most Instagrammed cities in the world.
Now is the perfect time to go (unless you are pregnant and want to avoid possibly getting Zika), as it's cheaper post-Olympics, and filled with new infrastructure and developments built specifically for the summer games.
Bend combines the best of two worlds: suds and skiing. The Oregon town is home to both one of the best ski resorts in the country, as well as over 22 breweries and its very own beer trail.
Brexit dramatically weakened the pound, making it the cheapest time in recent memory to visit notoriously pricey London.
Try a different kind of safari: Go gorilla trekking through the forests of Uganda.
