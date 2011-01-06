50 Places To Find Web Photos For Next To Nothing

Photo: cobalt123

We are visual creatures. We love to take pictures; we love to look at pictures. We like pictures when they are still and when they are moving. A picture isn’t just worth 1,000 words; it also speaks to us when there are no words possible.Your blog posts, your marketing materials and your website all need images. As a small business owner, you probably think that photos come with an expensive price tag, but they don’t have to. In this post, we highlight 50 image sites and services where you can get photographs and types of images for free or a low cost.



Here are 50 cheap photo sources >>

This article was originally published on Small Business Trends and has been republished here with permission.

