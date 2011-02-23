Ending Soon! 50% Off Google AdWords, Plus A Google Expert!

Today’s Deal: $75 for $150 worth of Google AdWords
Whether it’s for your day job, your hobby business, your pet charity project, or your start-up idea that someday will rule the world, everyone could use some search engine marketing mojo. But where to start and how to begin? Google has come through with a great deal for Pipeline members. First, they are offering a starter package of AdWords at 50% off. Even cooler, you’ll get the support of Google’s specially-trained experts and bidding geniuses via a dedicated Google phone team.
Why We Chose This Deal:
- Spend as little per month as you like, and adjust your budget as you track results.
- AdWords Call Metrics, a new feature, automatically includes a unique phone number in your ads to measure calls you receive from AdWords.
- Link AdWords to Google Analytics to deepen your understanding of the results, such as how people navigated to your site.
- Give your webmaster a break! We’ve arranged for a Google expert to be on hand to set you up, answer all of your questions, and take care of the trouble-shooting.
