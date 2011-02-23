Ending Soon! 50% Off Google AdWords, Plus A Google Expert!

Today’s Deal: $75 for $150 worth of Google AdWords



Whether it’s for your day job, your hobby business, your pet charity project, or your start-up idea that someday will rule the world, everyone could use some search engine marketing mojo. But where to start and how to begin? Google has come through with a great deal for Pipeline members. First, they are offering a starter package of AdWords at 50% off. Even cooler, you’ll get the support of Google’s specially-trained experts and bidding geniuses via a dedicated Google phone team.

Why We Chose This Deal:

Spend as little per month as you like, and adjust your budget as you track results.

AdWords Call Metrics, a new feature, automatically includes a unique phone number in your ads to measure calls you receive from AdWords.

Link AdWords to Google Analytics to deepen your understanding of the results, such as how people navigated to your site.

Give your webmaster a break! We’ve arranged for a Google expert to be on hand to set you up, answer all of your questions, and take care of the trouble-shooting.

