50 Of The Best Social Media Blog Posts In 2011

Every once in a while I like to share some of the blog posts about social media that have been influencing me over the last few months and with that in mind I wanted to share some of the best from the first half of this year.



The blog posts on the list are a mixture of thought provoking posts, practical examples that you can use to get the most out of your online marketing and controversial thinking where there is excellent discussion in the comments. You won’t get through all of these in one go but they are worth bookmarking to come back to at a later date as well as following the people who write them.

Facebook

Copyblogger is a great blog that usually focuses on content but Facebook was the topic here in The Ultimate Guide to Facebook Marketing

A good look at Measuring Facebook Fan Engagement Beyond the Like

A very interesting bit of Research shows Facebook emotional boost is like marriage If you need a little inspiration The 10 Best Facebook Campaigns

An Exclusive look at the new Facebook photo sharing app launching soon

Twitter

Well respected Brian Solis talks about The Hashtag community

An interesting take when CNN are saying “Is Twitter the new Facebook”.

How Facebook and Twitter influence search rankings

A blog post about Twitter reclaiming it’s apps and the comments alone make this worth reading.

10 Tools that will help you get the most out of Twitter with a couple you won’t have heard of.

LinkedIn

A good take from the PR industry…10 Ways PR Professionals Can Leverage LinkedIn

This is a video post Lewis Howes in which he outlines some of the best ways business can use Linkedin.

A look at 10 Top LinkedIn Open Net workers and Connectors to Follow in 2011 This brilliant Linkedin hack will allow you to search for people on Linkedin more effectively using Google.

A good resource…10 Steps to Update your LinkedIn Profile for Maximum Find-ability

Online Video

In the latest of his videos Erik Qualman released an updated Social media revolution 3

A good guide with 26 Ways to Engage With Customers Using Video

Super resource about Using video on FB

There are alternatives…7 YouTube Alternatives & Why They Make Sense

This is our own but a good one 20 Great YouTube Features And Tricks You Need To Know

Blogging And Writing

A super list of 15 tips for beating writers block If you are still stuck here are 11 Easy Ways to Get Hundreds of Great Blog Post Ideas

Reddit can send you a ton of traffic these days. Here is Reddit marketing 101

Another one from Copyblogger 21 Ways to Create Compelling Content When You Don’t Have a Clue

Some good insights from the top bloggers…8 Top Pro Bloggers Answer One Important Question

Thought Provoking Reads

Ev Williams one of the founders of Twitter lays out some great thoughts in Five Reasons Domains Are Getting Less Important

Really good read on Five Reasons the Intern Shouldn’t Run Social Media

A good read on Danny Brown…. The Law of Emotional Connection

A super read on GigaOM….The future of social commerce

How social media can jeopardize the online reputation of brands

Practical Examples

A very good look at The basics of social media measurement for business.

A great guide over on Kikolani on 5 Steps to Submitting a Guest Post & Getting It Published

A very good guide on How To Hire A Social Media Agency

A super read on the ultimate guide to keyword research

A great read about what it takes to be a CEO My Job Pt.1 — I have no idea what I’m doing

Resources

Marketing success – learning from Korean churches

Really excellent for design….35 Examples of well integrated social media links in web design 46 Mistakes that small businesses make with their SEO and what to do to fix them.

You can’t go wrong with this big list of 50 Social Media Marketing Tips and Tactics T

he top 10 social media blog winners in 2011

Mobile + Tablets

The future of mobile and the need to develop contextual experiences

optimising Your Blog for Mobile & Social Media Users

A nice little mobile commerce infographic

A neat little video from Scoble on why the Android tablet market will be huge this year.

This is an excellent vision of the future…8 App trends that you will see in coming years.

Misc

A great list of 25 Women Who Rock Social Media in 2011

A story of entrepreneurship, with the SEO Moz founder Rand Fishkin

A good look at the 5 unwritten rules of social media

The need for professional journalism among the rise of user generated content

A very good question…. Is It Still “Your” Blog if You Don’t Post on it Anymore?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.