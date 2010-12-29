50% Of All CDs Had "AOL" Stamped On Them During AOL's Prime

Photo: Flickr/InfoBits

During its prime, AOL spent $300 million on CDs, according to Jan Brandt AOL’s ex-marketing boss.Brandt was answering a question on Quora about how much AOL spent on CDs.



She also says the AOL logo was printed on 50% of all CDS at one point. And, as commenter RattyUK notes, this is when people actually bought CDs.

In the same thread, AOL God Steve Case says it was necessary to spend “a lot” on the discs because it was the most effective way to ramp up the subscription base.

