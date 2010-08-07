50 Obvious and Not So Obvious Lessons Learned From A First-Time Entrepreneur

Yes, starting a company is difficult. But until you’ve tried it, you really have no idea.
Derek Andersen, a former developer for Electronic Arts, quit last year to begin his own endeavour, Vaporware Labs. Their goal is to release a game, Steve Young Football, on the iPhone and iPad by summer’s end.
Derek has learned a lot – 50 things in fact – during his first year as a founder. Some of his findings are trite, like “pizza can taste really bad after a few days.” Others are more profound and are worth taking note.
After perusing 50 Things Learned In My First Year As A Full-Time Entrepreneur, we bring you our favourite five:
- Getting employee #2 is 10x harder than #3 and #4.
- It always takes longer and costs more than you plan.
- Do at least one deal per day, no matter how big or small.
- No one will understand your great ideas until they see it work.
- Don’t be afraid to admit mistakes. It can help you move forward.
Check out the full list on Derek’s blog.
