50 Obvious and Not So Obvious Lessons Learned From A First-Time Entrepreneur

Yes, starting a company is difficult. But until you’ve tried it, you really have no idea.



Derek Andersen, a former developer for Electronic Arts, quit last year to begin his own endeavour, Vaporware Labs. Their goal is to release a game, Steve Young Football, on the iPhone and iPad by summer’s end.

Derek has learned a lot – 50 things in fact – during his first year as a founder. Some of his findings are trite, like “pizza can taste really bad after a few days.” Others are more profound and are worth taking note.

After perusing 50 Things Learned In My First Year As A Full-Time Entrepreneur, we bring you our favourite five:

Getting employee #2 is 10x harder than #3 and #4.

It always takes longer and costs more than you plan.

Do at least one deal per day, no matter how big or small.

No one will understand your great ideas until they see it work.

Don’t be afraid to admit mistakes. It can help you move forward.

Check out the full list on Derek’s blog.

