These 50 Stocks Make Massive Moves After Their Earnings Reports

Second quarter earnings season kicks off tonight with Alcoa’s second quarter earnings report, which is expected after the bell.

For roughly the next four weeks, we’ll get a flood of corporate earnings reports before and after the bell. In the wake of some positive economic data, these companies will give us a picture of what is going on in corporate America.

Following earnings reports, stocks can be volatile, with a companies shares sometimes moving more than 10% or 15% up or down after positive or negative results.

Ahead of the start of Q2 earnings, Bespoke Investment Group published the 50 most volatile stocks after their earnings reports.

All of the 50 stocks have an average move of more than 11.9%, up or down, after their earnings reports over the last six quarters.

This list contains a lot of smaller internet or tech companies, but does include four S&P 500 members: Netflix, Keurig Green Mountain, First Solar, and Priceline.

If you’re playing any of these stocks ahead of earnings, buckle up.

