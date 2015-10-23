The 50 most powerful companies in America

Money is power, but it isn’t the only measure. Power is also about having influence over people and the global conversation.

Corporations wield enormous amounts of resources and influence, so Business Insider ranked the 50 most powerful in the US. In determining the ranking, we examined four factors: fiscal 2014 revenue, number of employees, press mentions on Google News over the past year, and social media influence, as ranked on a scale of 1 to 100 by Klout, a site that analyses social-media influence of companies and individuals across all platforms.

You can read our full methodology here.

The combined group boast a stunning $US4.6 trillion in annual sales and employ more than 10.4 million people. Leading the way is Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, followed by Target, General Electric, Amazon, and Microsoft.

