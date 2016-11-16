The 50 most innovative CMOs in the world

The era of the CMO has arrived.
Chief marketing officers are more important to the success of global businesses — and more powerful — than ever before.
Marketers are not only executing on corporate strategy, but are also often among the key shapers of it.
They are required to master the new digital channels that dominate our lives. They need to navigate quickly in the moment while charting new courses into the future — and at the same time drive revenue while keeping a close eye on costs.
And most importantly, they have to put the customer at the center of everything they do.
Just as some of the most celebrated CEOs have been marketing geniuses (see: Steve Jobs), some of the most lauded CMOs are taking a seat in the boardroom. And, increasingly, some are being elevated to the top job: Stewart Easterbrook at McDonald’s, Denise Morrison at Campbell Soup, and Stephen Cannon at Mercedes-Benz, to name a few recent examples.
With marketers’ positions within their organisations becoming more important than ever, Business Insider is celebrating the best and the brightest global marketers with our inaugural ranking of the 50 most innovative CMOs.
Methodology
Our ranking was compiled by Business Insider’s Senior Advertising Editor Lara O’Reilly. We also drew on the knowledge of an advisory council of independent experts: DDB North America CEO Wendy Clark; CMO Council Executive Director Donovan Neale-May; and ID Comms founder Tom Denford. (Read more about our council at the end of the ranking.)
In addition, we solicited nominations from our readers and included some of their picks.
CMOs were ranked based on a number of different attributes, including:
- The Connectors: CMOs who have mixed art, science, and technology in their work.
- The Rebels: CMOs who are leading their marketing efforts in a completely different direction from their peers.
- The Integrators: CMOs who have excelled in integrating multiple channels.
- The Storytellers: CMOs who have mastered the art of storytelling across platforms.
Other factors we took into consideration included: the size of the CMO’s brand, the breadth of their role and responsibilities, their effect on the marketing and advertising industry beyond their own brand, and the extent to which their marketing efforts can be linked to their company’s performance.
Additional reporting from Lori Janjigian and Hannah Roberts.
After two decades at Coca-Cola, Messina joined Beam Suntory in April and threw herself straight into the global creative review for the Jim Beam brand, which we are told is all about tightly integrating the media channels.
Messina just hired a VP of integrated marketing communications, tapping another Coca-Cola veteran, David Campbell, for the new role. It represents another example of how Messina is placing integration at the heart of Beam Suntory's marketing strategy.
Messina told Forbes in April she was attracted to the company by its offer of 'a holistic, end-to-end approach to marketing and their view of the connectedness of marketing to the growth agenda.'
While at Coca-Cola, she most recently led marketing and innovation for its venturing and emerging brands unit. In that role, Messina led the introduction of new brand investments, such as Suja Life, to Coca-Cola's portfolio.
BP is still in the recovery phase after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster.
Morrell, who spent four years as the press secretary at the Pentagon, has led BP's long-running advertising campaign in the US to answer the question of whether the company has honored its commitment to become safer. Morrell has said BP has used advertising to be a report card on its progress since 2010.
The campaign launched amid a protracted downturn in the oil market and in the midst of the reputational challenges posed by book publishers and Hollywood studios telling their own stories about the spill.
Elsewhere, BP has been using sponsorships -- of the Olympics and British cultural institutions such as the British Museum and the annual Portrait Award -- to further explain the brand story to consumers.
Morrell joined BP in 2011 as its head of communications. Before his career at the Pentagon, he was a correspondent for ABC News.
Patricio has served as AB InBev's global chief marketing officer since 2012. His big task at the moment is working into integrate SABMiller, which the company acquired in October for more than $100 billion. The deal expands its portfolio of brands such as Budweiser and Stella Artois to include Pilsner Urquell and Fosters.
Two of the campaigns he has overseen are very much of the moment. The flagship Budweiser brand replaced its name with 'America' on its cans and bottles through Election Day. The Bud Light brand is focusing on its Bud Light x Lady Gaga Dive Bar Tour and its NFL sponsorship, which has included limited-edition cans.
Last year, Patricio appointed Wieden+Kennedy to both its global Corona and Bud Light accounts, highlighting the integrated approach the alcohol company applies across its brands.
Patricio is the champion of the company's global 'Buy a Lady a Drink' campaign, designed to draw attention to the millions of people around the world, most of them women, who suffer from lack of access to clean water.
O'Brien became Deloitte LLP's first chief marketing officer in 2015. She has worked at the company since 1985.
Her role includes representing Deloitte LLP in the area of thought leadership -- such as its CMO Survey -- appearing at events, leading the company's market development group, and increasing awareness of the brand through sponsorship.
In September, for example, Deloitte announced its sponsorship of The Wall Street Journal's CMO Today section. In April, Deloitte renewed its sponsorship of the US Olympic and Paralympic teams through the Rio 2016, PyeongChang 2018, and Tokyo 2020 games.
O'Brien also led the launch of cmo.deloitte.com, a platform that offers marketers technology and industry insights so they can keep on top of the latest trends.
Outside of her work at Deloitte, O'Brien is the chairman and founder of Impact Autism, a charity that supports people with autism and their families.
Quintos is set to move into a new 'chief customer officer' role, following the $67 billion merger of Dell and EMC. The elevated role will see Quintos responsible for leading 'revenue and margin-enhancing' programs, customer experience, building customer relationships, and leading corporate citizenship.
Dell's campaigns are truly integrated and aim to show how the different parts of the business connect. Quintos is known for tying corporate social responsibility to every element of the business, which earned her a social responsibility accolade at the CMO Awards. And Dell's lauded 'Future Ready' series, told through dramatic episodes, shows how a mix of data, the cloud, and Dell's network helped a girl get a heart transplant and return to school.
Quintos is a champion of women in IT -- and business in general -- and sponsors Women in Search of Excellence, Dell's largest employee-resource group. She also hosts the annual Dell Women's Entrepreneur Network event.
Sudakov has helped create a connected universe of marketing and products for pets, including fitness trackers for pets as well as a video platform that crowdsources content from pet owners.
Last year saw a huge global campaign for Pedigree, with the message that dogs bring out the good in people. The 'Feed the Good' work included profiles of former inmates whose pets had transformed their lives. The campaign launched in Brazil but rolled out to other global markets with relevant content for each geographical area, demonstrating Sudakov's talent as a connector.
Last month, under Sudakov's direction, Mars Petcare became the launch partner for Flare Studio, BBDO's video crowdsourcing platform.
One of Mentry's biggest achievements during his long tenure at Capital One is the award-winning 'What's in Your Wallet' campaign, which has been running since 2000 and continues to improve consumer understanding of the brand -- Capital One says that within three years of launch, the brand push helped it achieve 'near universal awareness levels' of 99%.
More recently, Mentry has focused on keeping the brand message integrated across all channels -- using Instagram influencers to boost ad recall by 16%; calling on Spike Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, and Charles Barkley for a memorable TV campaign; and using sponsorships, including the NCAA and the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert, to increase brand awareness even more.
Earlier this year, a concert featuring featuring Macklemore, Ryan Lewis, Imagine Dragons, and others was live streamed from the Capital One Orange Bowl on the WatchESPN app. The concert was the second-most live-viewed event on the app at the time, behind only ESPN's World Cup coverage, according to Capital One.
The company also recently ranked among AdAge's 2016 Power Players Top 25.
Walker was promoted to CMO at Cisco last year, six years after joining the company. Since joining Cisco, she 'has championed marketing's role as an accountable business function aligning closely with sales teams' and making the department a vital resource for partners.
'There's never been a better time' -- Cisco's latest brand campaign and its first under Walker as CMO -- was featured as Adweek's Ad of the Day. It was the start of a new approach that puts 'customers first and is optimised to reach audiences digitally and socially.'
At least 67% of business buyers are making their purchase decisions online, according to Walker, which has led to her department implementing more channel marketing programs based on behavioural analytics, designed to help customers make faster and more accurate business decisions.
Walker took on responsibility for the company's growth strategy and is an executive sponsor of several women-related organisations. With her mother as a role model, Walker has put a lot of time and energy into mentoring women in the Cisco Connected Women program. She is a member of Advancing Women Executives in Silicon Valley and is a board member of the IT Services Marketing Association.
Baird became CMO of the US Olympic Committee in 2009 and is responsible for overseeing sales, marketing, sponsorship, media, events, consumer products, and direct marketing.
Team USA says Baird has 'signed more than $400 million in revenue' for the committee since she joined. The corporate sponsorships she manages -- with brands such as Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, and Chobani -- were 35% of the organisation's 2014 revenue.
Baird starts work on an Olympics more than five years in advance, and she said the Rio Olympics showed 'really healthy' numbers despite the negative stories in advance of the event about topics as the Zika virus, security concerns, and the impeachment trial of Brazil's president.
Baird's marketing output has included Team USA's 'Road To' platform and its award-winning 'Raise Our Flag' campaign. Baird also led the redesign of Team USA's logo and brand to make it more 'contemporary' and 'great for the digital world.'
Deering is early into her tenure at eBay, having joined the auction site in August 2015, but she has already made a big impact. Her role is about blending the art of marketing with science -- and with a treasure trove of data at eBay, she has a lot of science of choose from.
In one example, eBay launched a curated furniture and fine art marketplace -- Collective -- that includes 'Shop the Look' artificial intelligence, allowing consumers to hover over an image and generate search results from the auction site's inventory that matches the product.
On the art front, Deering has been working to put heart into the brand by emphasising voice and narrative. The company just launched its first national holiday TV campaign in two years, for example, which focuses on the 'excitement of giving.'
When it comes to the people behind the camera, Deering is also helping eBay play a role in 'Free the Bid,' a campaign calling on the ad industry to give a voice to more female directors.
Serrao came on board as ConAgra Foods' chief growth officer in August 2015 from Campbell Soup, where he led US marketing. Reporting to the company's chief executive, Serrao leads the company's Growth Center of Excellence and is responsible for marketing, innovation, insights, and research and development.
Innovation is the really the core of Serrao's work. He says that smaller companies in the food market are driving two-thirds of the overall growth in the US food category because they are able to be 'faster, more iterative.'
Serrao told Food Business News that ConAgra has been looking for 'growth pockets' by disaggregating the 150 traditional food categories and regrouping them based on the foods' attributes and what consumers think of them. That work showed the 'vegan' attribute appearing in many of its growth pockets -- which may not have popped up when looking at the traditional food categories -- changing the way it thinks about the vegan business opportunity.
Meanwhile, Serrao told The Chicago Tribune he has also been looking to 'renovate' brands with 'modern attributes,' such as sourcing its Alexia frozen potato products from ingredients that aren't genetically modified. The company also launched two organic products to be sold at Whole Foods.
This summer, Harbert took a decadeslong positioning that insurance is for when things go wrong and took a 180 view: Insurance is for when things go right.
The new brand platform, 'Here to help life go right' -- moving away from its 'good neighbour' tagline -- was launched during the first game of the NBA Finals, of which the brand is a sponsor. In the cinematic 60-second launch ad, a child asks, 'What if we woke up one day and everything just stopped going wrong?'
Harbert said of the rebrand, 'We thought it was time to hit the refresh button in a category that's got a lot of clutter today -- everyone seems to be talking to the consumer in the same way.'
Harbert probably has more insight into his industry and company than most -- he started as a State Farm agent in 1992.
Culp joined Keds USA in July 2015 and quickly set to work on bringing its global platform 'Ladies First Since 1916' to life.
She dived into launching a global online, outdoor, and print campaign starring Taylor Swift that was all about female empowerment.
Culp told PR Week sales improved in the US by 20% and internationally by 50% as a result of the campaign. Meanwhile, e-commerce sales grew over 35%, and the brand's Instagram following increased by 50%.
As part of the push, Culp formed the 'Keds Collective,' which comprises eight female entrepreneurs from the art, fashion, and technology businesses.
This year, she was named one of Adweek's Vital Leaders in Tech, Media, and Marketing.
WWE credits Wilson with transforming the company's approach to its annual signature events. Whereas before they were single-day events, now they're weeklong revenue-generators that attract huge attendances both at arenas and online.
This year WWE expanded into China; its first live event took place in Shanghai in September. Wilson led WWE's partnerships with PPTV and Expo Group in the region.
Wilson has also helped WWE attract sponsorships with brands including Snickers, General Mills, Pepsi, General Motors, Mars, and 7-Eleven -- tripling the company's revenue from sponsorship since she joined. She has expanded WWE's involvement with charitable organisations including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Special Olympics.
Demonstrating her truly multichannel approach, Wilson has been credited with growing WWE's digital subscription service, WWE Network, which had 1.46 million subscribers in the third quarter. A Parks Associates study found that WWE Network had the second-highest Net Promoter Score among major video streaming services in the US, behind only Netflix.
A former McKinsey & Co. consultant, Annwall brings different expertise to his role as the global sales and marketing boss at Volvo. Annwall joined the automaker at the end of 2015, but he has quickly helped the company strike a number of important partnerships.
Earlier this month, Volvo forged a deal with Microsoft to test Microsoft's HoloLens augmented reality headset. Annwall said he hopes consumers will soon use the headset to customise and test cars in a virtual showroom. The companies have also signed a deal to make driverless cars together.
Meanwhile, Volvo and Uber are testing self-driving SUVs and a self-driving truck, which completed a 120-mile beer run in October.
Another example of Volvo moving quickly to use new technologies is its launch of an in-car delivery service -- turning a car into a delivery location with a one-time digital key -- in partnership with the delivery startup Urb-it, which aims to deliver online orders within two hours.
On the advertising front, readers in the US may recall Volvo's unusual series of recent spots that began with the surreal 'Wedding' ad in June that was followed up with a cryptic ad called 'Song of the Open Road.'
At the heart of Verizon's marketing strategy is deep collaboration with its partners. In a speech at the ANA Masters of Marketing conference this year titled 'The Power of Collaboration,' Scotti explained how he brings together senior agency leaders, who often compete with one another, for monthly meetings.
He also formed what he called a 'Challenger Board,' which is 'a group of people whose job is to tell Scotti why his ideas are stupid and why he'll waste Verizon's money.'
One idea that didn't get kiboshed was Verizon's logo change, switching from its 'Big Red' design to a black and white one with a small checkmark, which the company described as the 'universal symbol for getting things done.'
Another big overhaul was Verizon's data plans -- the carrier added 30% more data to compensate for the amount of video people now consume on their phones. To promote the new plans, Verizon signed up LeBron James, Selena Gomez, the characters from kids' show 'Yo Gabba Gabba,' and Enrique Iglesias. Each spot told the story of a real-life situation when people may need some extra data. Its latest ad, starring Jamie Foxx, takes direct aim at Sprint.
Roman joined Lenovo in 2010 and has overseen a tremendous amount of change at the world's second-biggest PC manufacturer. Roman oversees a global brand with very different audiences and levels of brand awareness between its home market in Asia and the West.
Roman has been tasked with integrating and growing the Motorola brand following Lenovo's acquisition of the company from Google in 2014. Motorola appears to have found its niche in the Android smartphone market, with many of its latest devices earning rave reviews from the tech press.
Last year, Lenovo underwent a global rebrand. Roman said the identity was created to help people understand the company 'spans different categories, that has this attitude of never stand still, that's really focused on the internet.'
That focus isn't just displayed in Lenovo's media plan -- Roman's marketing team uses social data and works with the IT department's data scientists to drive product development and marketing activity.
Solé was only recently promoted to CMO, but he has already made an impact with the 'That Wireless Guy' campaign, which launched during the NBA Finals.
The ad played on the fact that its star, Paul Marcarelli, was the face of competitor Verizon's 'Can You Hear Me Now' commercials for about a decade. Fast Company posited that Marcarelli's switch could be 'the biggest coup in advertising history.'
Another innovative marketing program Solé has led included its offer of 50% off most Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile rate plans; the 'iPhone Forever' campaign starring former Sprint employee Prince Royce; and launching the Sprint Open World plan, which gives customers free data roaming in most countries in Latin America.
Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure said Solé 'has exceptional abilities to connect with consumers,' and that he 'has increased our ability to serve Hispanic customers and has spurred innovation across the organisation.'
Lewis has served as the global CMO of Johnson & Johnson since 2013, presiding over an estimated $2.5 billion in global marketing spend across brands including Johnson's, Neutrogena, and Carefree.
Her biggest task has been to unite J&J's brands globally across different business units. To meet that challenge, she created a branding framework so that the company's global marketing team of 400 people follows the same six-step process.
An example of Lewis' connected approach is Neutrogena this year, when the brand was looking to introduce new foundations for women of colour, as Adweek reported.
The brand communicated directly with consumers who had complained about its lack of products in this area and invited them to chat on FaceTime with actress and Neutrogena ambassador Kerry Washington. Lewis said the work showed that Neutrogena 'really listens' and 'really cares' for its consumers, according to Adweek.
Gellman joined Esurance in 2014, having led digital marketing at Wells Fargo. On joining the Allstate-owned insurance company, Gellman said his plan was to break through the 'noise' of a sector that invests a lot in flashy ad campaigns by targeting specific groups of customers with products ideal for them.
Gellman has used his digital experience to make 'data and the use of information' the 'heart and the core of' Esurance's DNA, he told AdAge. Esurance hasn't just used data for marketing -- the brand is also instilling data into customer-facing products, such as a pay-per-mile insurance offering for drivers who own a vehicle but sometimes commute by bike or public transport. Also, according to AdAge, the Esurance website uses algorithms to determine which products it should surface to customers.
A fun recent marketing campaign is evidence of this data-centric approach: Esurance tapped into the Pokémon Go craze with an experiential campaign designed to address the series of car accidents allegedly caused by people playing the game.
Other highlights from Esurance this year included its Super Bowl $1 million sweepstake campaign, which leaned heavily on Twitter and earned it the accolade of most-mentioned brand during the game; a fake April Fool's Day 'Election Insurance' product, offering abandoned-home coverage to owners moving abroad following the election; and entering the second year of its multiyear sponsorship of Major League Baseball.
Over the past three years, first as CMO of AOL Platforms and since 2015 as the chief marketer of the entire company, Kline has helped build AOL's B2B story so marketers and agencies are clear on what AOL stands for.
AOL's big marketing push has been its 'One by AOL' strategy -- its full-stack ad tech platform that, unlike some of its biggest rivals, does away with the 'walled gardens' approach and instead pushes an 'open' one that allows other ad tech players and publishers to participate too.
Kline recently reorganized the marketing division to break down silos, meaning each of its groups is now tied to a specific message or an approach.
'We do very little that is a one-off and doesn't leverage multiple marketing and communications groups. So we look for people that are maniacal about the message and also very collaborative by nature,' Kline told Mashable last year.
Next on her agenda is working out what the AOL brand stands for now after the company was acquired by Verizon, which has also announced its intentions to acquire Yahoo. Kline told Business Insider earlier this year that the AOL brand might be dropped altogether in favour of what AOL CEO Tim Armstrong describes as a more 'Berkshire Hathaway-type' branding approach.
Under Armour hired Donkin from Amazon in August, so we've yet to really see what his effect on the sports apparel business will be.
But we can get a flavour from his work at Amazon, where Donkin served as head of worldwide brand and mass marketing. He led campaigns for products including FireTV, Kindle, and Prime.
Amazon launched its first Super Bowl campaign this year to promote the Echo wireless voice-command device. The spot showed actor Alec Baldwin throwing a Super Bowl party with the help of Echo. Guests included former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino, actor Jason Schwartzman, and Missy Elliott. Amazon also assembled a team of about 20 people to interact with people on social media before, during, and after the game.
In an interview with VentureBeat, Donkin explained how he approached marketing at Amazon: 'How do we move from this idea, from being a functional brand to an emotional brand? How do you begin to tell the story of a category that sounds very complicated?'
Andy Nairn, founder of Amazon's ad agency, Lucky Generals, said of Donkin: 'He is a great client to work with. Straightforward, decent, and ambitious. The kind of person you want right next to you in the trenches.'
Briggs became Facebook's first chief marketing officer in 2013, jumping ship from Google.
Last year, he explained how Facebook has brought a lot more of its creative in-house -- rather than using agencies -- 'for speed.' Most of Facebook's advertising output now is developed by its internal creative team, The Factory, which also creates work for other companies and counts a number of former senior agency creatives among its ranks.
Recently, Facebook invested in a multimillion-dollar global ad campaign aimed at educating people on how to use Facebook Live. Every video and image as shot using Facebook Live on a phone, and none of the dialog was scripted, Briggs said.
Briggs isn't just responsible for marketing the Facebook website and app -- he's also charged with weaving together the positioning and communications of its other big bets, such as its Oculus Rift virtual reality system, and Facebook's goal of connecting underdeveloped parts of the world to the internet.
Outside of his role at Facebook, Briggs serves on the advisory boards at the Lagunitas Brewing Company and Lending Club, and is a board director at LifeLock.
Farbman joined Spotify in 2015 from Gap, where he was global CMO. In an interview shortly after his appointment, Farbman said both brands were similar because music is a 'currency that you share with others; it's how you express yourself. That's the same as fashion.'
Farbman's currency at Spotify is data from the streaming platform's 100 million monthly active users. Those insights have helped shape significant marketing programs, such as its Year in Music visualisation, which let users reminisce on their listening habits.
Farbman's team also used insights from Spotify, Facebook, Google and other digital channels to help inform its big-budget ad campaign that used several TV, film, and online spots to explain that behind every song there is a story. Farbman has also helped Spotify activate key partnership deals, including with Starbucks and Twitter.
In 2014, Farbman was named one of Forbes' 10 most influential CMOs, and one of the 50 most creative people by AdAge.
KFC promoted Tilling from UK marketing chief to global CMO in 2013, making her responsible for the KFC brand across 125 countries.
In the US in 2015, the brand brought back its Colonel Sanders character, with a number of different actors playing the role. Greg Creed, CEO of YumBrands, KFC's parent company, said in May last year that 80% of viewers responded positively to the ads and 20% hated them -- and that he was happy about the hate 'because now they at least have an opinion.'
In October, Creed attributed KFC US's nine quarters of same-store sales growth to 'distinctive and disruptive advertising and positioning' plus 'breakthrough marketing.'
Under Tilling's leadership, KFC has also dramatically redesigned its restaurants, publicly committed to a new quality standard it's calling 'Re-Colonelization,' and added new regional menu items.
Mukherjee joined SC Johnson in September 2015 as its first global CMO, presiding over more than $1 billion in media spend and dozens of household brands.
SC Johnson won five Lions at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity this year, with four awarded to Glade's 'Museum of Feelings' interactive experience. The museum, which popped up in New York last November, saw 56,000 visitors take in fragrance exhibits. The exterior of the building also changed colour to reflect the mood of the city, based on data from Twitter.
The other Cannes win was for Ziploc for an outdoor campaign that used the empty space in spills of cereal, toys, and tools to spell out the message 'Life needs Ziploc.'
At Cannes, Mukherjee explained how she is using data as the foundation to dazzle consumers with creative campaigns: 'We can't simply take on board the data without reminding ourselves of the inspiration of why we are here. Data is latest magic pixie dust. Going back to fundamentals works every time.'
Mathieu was Unilever's No. 2 marketer until June last year, when he was snapped up by Samsung to look after marketing for all of its products in the US.
Mathieu is famous for saying at Unilever, 'Marketing used to be about creating a myth and selling it; it's now about finding the truth and sharing it.'
That mantra helps focus Mathieu's thinking when it comes to marketing, and was evident in the recent 'Why' campaign for the Samsung Galaxy S7, in which a number of big-name stars like Lil Wayne and William H. Macy asked tech questions that began with 'why.'
The company is also trying to push the idea of virtual reality to the mainstream. At big trade shows and its marketing concept store in New York, Samsung has exhibited a roller coaster VR experience, with rows of moving chairs for people to strap themselves into.
'The duality between experiencing VR and watching people experience VR is a very interesting marketing platform,' Mathieu told AdAge earlier this year.
Teles has led Heineken USA's marketing since 2014, managing a portfolio of 11 brands and a budget of more than $200 million.
For the Heineken brand, marketing in the US and beyond is anchored to a core message -- 'To Live Legendary.' But this year, Teles decided to take a break from that with a campaign that brought the brand back to its roots. 'There's More Behind the Star' highlighted the brand's heritage and consistent use of its original recipe.
Elsewhere, Don Equis said goodbye to its first 'Most Interesting Man in the World' by sending him to Mars and introduced a new man in the role. And Tecate launched an ad titled 'Beer Wall' that aired during the first presidential debate and poked fun at Donald Trump's plan to build a wall on the US-Mexico border. It has been viewed more than 50 million times and achieved an 86% positive sentiment score, Heineken says.
Teles told Digiday earlier this year his key focus is using data to understand the millennial drinker -- one who isn't necessarily brand-loyal, and tends to gravitate toward craft beer.
For example, Heineken ran tests of digital versus TV ad campaigns for its Desperados tequila-flavored beer that showed TV led to 'zero-per cent awareness' while digital achieved 23%. As a result, 25% of the brand's total budget is now on digital.
Hoffman was promoted to Nike's CMO in April. He's a veteran of the company, having joined in 1992 and risen up through a variety of design positions. He has overseen some of Nike's most ambitious marketing projects, but he still doodles -- Hoffman says he is known for 'drawing on yellow stickies and leaving them on desks and retail spaces.'
Nike has become synonymous with storytelling, particularly when it comes to tentpole sporting events.
Nike's Olympic 'Unlimited' campaign about everyday athletes was the most remembered Olympic ad of the 2016 Games, according to Google. As Adweek reported, more than 34% of consumers remembered it, beating out Coca-Cola's 'That's Gold' campaign. Nike says the 18 films that formed the campaign drew 480 million digital views and 1.1 billion TV impressions.
Nike's Euro 2016 campaign, featuring Real Madrid and Portugal national team star Cristiano Ronaldo magically swapping places with an English teenager, was the most-shared ad of the soccer tournament, according to the video ad tech company Unruly.
Goldin became Lego's CMO in 2015. Before that, she held senior marketing roles at Revlon and Coca-Cola.
In an interview at Dmexco this year, Goldin said the act of building powers all of Lego's marketing.
'Lego starts with a very clear mission -- to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow,' she said. 'We're very clear about this mission, and everything starts there. So when we innovate we start with that core experience. The key thing is to be very focused on the experiences you want to deliver and make sure you're not becoming a slave to the platform.'
An example of this is the way in which Lego has cultivated a community of skilled adult fans on YouTube, a group it calls the AFOL -- adult fans of Lego. Lego consults AFOL for advice on the types of products it should launch next, some of which the fan community even helps create.
2015 was a standout year for Lego, featuring co-branded toys with 'Star Wars' and 'Frozen,' plus new products like its 'Lego Dimensions' video game. These helped grow revenues by 25% year-on-year, to $5.33 billion, and increase profits by 31%, to $1.4 billion.
Jordan was promoted from vice president of field marketing to the pizza chain's CMO in May 2015.
Domino's is famous for its fun digital marketing ideas that usually have a tech spin -- and it is often first to showcase new technologies.
In February, Domino's released spots playing on stereotypical auto advertising, showcasing its 'delivery car of the future' -- DXP. This year, Domino's has also unveiled pizza-delivering drones, a self-driving delivery unit, and the ability to order pizza through a Facebook Messenger bot.
Outside of tech innovations, Jordan's team pushed the boundaries with its launch of salad delivery so 'everybody can be happy on pizza night.'
Sherrard has been with T-Mobile since 2003. Alongside CEO John Legere, he has helped build its reputation as the 'Un-carrier.'
Recent unconventional campaigns led by Sherrard include the brand signing DJ Khaled to launch a Snapchat series, launching the T-Mobile Tuesdays loyalty program that gets customers free products and services on Tuesdays, and its $70 'unlimited plan' called T-Mobile One.
More traditionally, T-Mobile grabbed naming rights for a new sports arena set to open on the Las Vegas Strip in April. T-Mobile also used its Super Bowl ads this year to turn the heat up on competitors, with a spot starring Drake and another starring Steve Harvey. And anyone who watched this year's World Series saw T-Mobile's #unlimitedbaseball initiative.
ExecRank placed Sherrard at No. 3 in its algorithmic ranking of the top CMOs in the US in 2015.
Ward has been with Geico since 1984 -- probably the longest CMO tenure in the business -- and he is consistently producing outside-the-box work that garners accolades in the marketing world.
Adweek named Geico's 'Unskippable' work, in which the brand took on skippable YouTube ads by freeze-framing the scene except for one character -- like the destructive dog at a family dinner -- its ad of the day in March 2015. The campaign won the Grand Prix award in the film category at Cannes and was one of the most-awarded ads of the year, helping Geico pick up 'Client of the Year' at the One Show.
Campaign described Geico's partnership with ad agency The Martin Agency as one of the US's 'most creative partnerships,' thanks to its 'relentlessly consistent' -- as described by Ward -- comedic ads that have helped the brand move from No. 8 to No. 2 in the insurance category over the last decade.
Ward told Campaign in May that unlike many marketers, 'we don't test stuff,' as that would make its ads 'mediocre.' Instead, the brand focuses more on the art than the science, resulting in edgy campaigns that yield a huge audience, like its 'Hump Day' experience that garnered around 40 million viewers.
Iwata, who has been at IBM for more than 30 years, has helped steer its transformation from a computer maker to a cognitive computing company -- with its Watson AI technology at the nucleus. IBM says Iwata saw the potential for Watson to grow from a computer-science lab project to one of the world's most recognised technology brands.
In September, Iwata named former Gilt Group CEO Michelle Peluso as IBM's first CMO. At the time, Iwata said: 'IBM marketing has transformed significantly to be at the forefront of the rapidly changing marketing profession and to support IBM's own transformation.'
In his tenure as the company's marketing leader, Iwata has been the architect of a number of IBM brand platforms, including e-business, Smarter Planet, and IBM Cognitive. According to PR Week, these are 'not marketing campaigns, but strategies to focus the company on its core mission.'
In 2015, Iwata was inducted into the CMO Club Hall of Fame and he also received a Distinguished Service Award from the trade organisation The Seminar.
Lucio became HP's global chief marketing and communications officer in 2015 and is responsible for branding, demand generation, strategic events, and global communications.
Under Lucio's leadership, HP has looked to give consumers a more emotional connection to the iconic brand through its internal marketing mantra, 'keep reinventing,' in its first year as a standalone company after splitting from the Enterprise unit.
An example of this approach was HP's award-winning 'Premium' campaign the company says helped it capture share from Apple. Elsewhere, the company released a 'Star Wars'-inspired notebook to tie in with the release of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.' The company also boosted its appeal with gamers with the launch of the Omen gaming line.
This year, Lucio demonstrated he is a marketing innovator by demanding that HP's ad agencies have a more diverse group of employees. Failure to comply with HP's requirements within 12 months could result in an agency's removal from the brand's roster, Lucio said.
Kaufman stepped into the CMO role in October last year. He was previously SVP of the company's Pepsi and flavours portfolio.
Kaufman led the company's Super Bowl activity this year, which included Pepsi's fourth year sponsoring the halftime show -- with performances from Coldplay and& Beyoncé -- as well as TV spots featuring Donald Faison, known for his role as Turk in 'Scrubs.'
Mountain Dew also returned to the Super Bowl after a 15-year hiatus with a surreal 'Puppy Monkey Baby' spot that split viewers' opinions. The #PuppyMonkeyBaby hashtag had four times as many social mentions than any other advertiser hashtag during the big game.
Speaking to Digiday, Kaufman explained some of his department's unusual techniques to foster creativity, such as its quarterly 'Fast Pitch' program, its in-house 'Creator' team focused on testing new marketing technologies, and its 'Marketing Mavens' awards that 'celebrate the biggest failures in the marketing department' each year.
'If you're thinking about cultivating creativity, you have to look at failure as not something bad but something you can learn from,' he said. 'It helps a lot of the junior talent in getting more comfortable to share their ideas.'
Schiller, known to have been incredibly loyal to Apple's cofounder Steve Jobs, has been at the forefront of developing and marketing the company's most iconic products, and regularly appears during the company's keynote presentations.
Late last year, Schiller took on new responsibilities to oversee the App Store across Apple's platforms. Schiller also appointed Grey ad exec Tor Myhren as the company's vice president of marketing and communications.
In terms of Apple's advertising work, 'Shot on iPhone 6' won top prize at Cannes in the outdoor category. Juan Carlos Ortiz, president of the outdoor award jury, said the campaign was 'more than a great creative idea, this is a game-changer.'
Apple and its agency TBWAMedia Arts Lab said the first round of the campaign was seen at least 5.2 billion times and mentioned by 24,000 'opinion leaders,' and that 95% of the mentions about the campaign were positive.
Other standout campaigns have included a spot starring Cooke Monster, an ad for Autism Awareness Day showing a boy using an iPad to communicate, and a strange spot all about onions.
Schiller appeared in second place in ExecRank's algorithmic ranking of the top US CMOs this year.
Gulin-Merle joined L'Oreal USA in 2014 and has helped fine-tune her department into a digital marketing powerhouse. In partnership with General Assembly, L'Oreal built a training program called 'GMAT for digital' to keep its marketers up to date on the latest trends.
That digital focus has seen L'Oreal USA take a first-adopter approach to new digital platforms and ad formats. It has included running Snapchat campaigns for its Maybelline brand during New York Fashion Week, being the first beauty advertiser on Pinterest, creating a virtual reality hairstylist education program with its Matrix brand, and overseeing the continued success of its Women in Digital program, which is now in its fifth year.
Recently, Gulin-Merle also handled the company's eight-month media agency review, in which the company shifted its $870 million US media spending over to MEC. L'Oreal previously had different agencies handling traditional and digital media.
Lemkau has been at the company for 16 years, rising to CMO in 2014.
Noteworthy work over the last year has included securing a naming-rights partnership with the Golden State Warriors for an arena to be built in San Francisco. Chase says that following the announcement, there was a 9% increase in overall consideration for the bank and a 13% increase among Warriors fans.
Lemkau has helped Chase sign a diverse roster of brand ambassadors -- including Stephen Curry, John Batiste, Ellie Kemper, and James Corden -- seeing its marketing efforts brighten up an often dull bank-advertising category.
Lemkau's results-driven marketing approach is exemplified by the Sapphire Reserve credit card, famous for its $450 fee and expensive design. It's packed with benefits that suit young people who like to travel and spend money. The launch went viral, with no traditional media spend, and Chase says it topped its annual account sign-up goal in just two weeks.
Lemkau was named one of AdAge's 10 Power Players in 2016 and was No. 6 on Forbes' list of most influential CMOs of 2014. She sits on the board of the Association of National Advertisers and was one of the first marketers to audit her media agency as a direct result of the ANA's report about agency transparency.
Johnson left Beats by Dre at the beginning of November, and it hasn't yet been reported where he's off to next. But his work at the Apple-owned headphones company earned him one of the top spots on our inaugural list.
Beats cofounder Jimmy Iovine has said of Johnson: 'Omar Johnson is one of the most talented marketing executives I've ever met, and we couldn't have built Beats without him.'
The effect he's had on the brand's prominence can be largely attributed to the influential ambassadors Johnson has brought on board, including Pharrell Williams, Steve Buscemi, Michael Phelps, Nicki Minaj, Rebel Wilson, and Amber Rose. Johnson was featured on the cover of Marketing Week at the beginning of this year.
A partnership with sports stars -- famously from the London 2012 Olympics and beyond -- has led to more athletes wearing Beats before the games than any other brand, according to Apple.
In summer 2015, Beats' 'Straight Outta Somewhere' meme campaign trended as the No. 1 item on the top three social media platforms -- Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram -- in the weekend it launched. The campaign was also the top search term on Google.
'In total, there were nearly 9 million memes created and shared, 27 million video views, and 13 million microsite visitors,' according to its Shorty Award entry.
Unsurprisingly it won multiple categories at the Shorty Awards and picked up a Grand Prix at Cannes.
As the lead marketer for one of the world's biggest consumer packaged goods companies -- with a portfolio of brands including Dove, Lipton Tea, Hellman's, and Ben & Jerry's -- Weed is best known for using his influence to try to drive change within the wider marketing and advertising industry.
This summer, Unilever promised to stamp out dated gender stereotypes from its ads -- such as a mum doing the cleaning, and smiling women swishing their hair in shampoo ads. Unilever took this approach after it conducted a study of 1,000 global ads and found that 50% contained stereotyped portrayals of women. Weed is pushing for other marketers to also get on board with the #Unstereotype movement.
Weed has also called for digital media giants to provide what he calls the 'three V's' -- viewability, verification, and value -- to prove they are being transparent about the success of ad campaigns on their platforms.
Trained as an engineer, Weed often describes his role as being an alchemist of data and creativity: 'I love the magic and the logic,' he said on stage at Cannes this year. He also spoke about the formula he applies to the business: 'I to the power of N' -- individuals, influencers, and impacts.
Weed is also responsible for sustainability. He said sustainable living brands now deliver half of Unilever's growth and are growing faster than the rest of the business.
Pritchard has been P&G's top global marketing and brand building officer since 2008, but recently he has been transforming the marketing function at the world's largest advertiser and creating the type of model that other brands are looking to emulate.
He has led P&G's move to be smarter about spending, cutting $500 million of agency costs to reinvest some of those savings into new innovations. In September, Pritchard appointed former Mondelez executive Gerry D'Angelo to a newly created role of global media director to lead this charge and make its media spend more efficient.
In August, Pritchard said P&G took a hard look at its digital advertising and found 'we targeted too much, and we went too narrow,' which led to the decision to scale back advertising on smaller websites and to redefine how it looks at the reach and precision of its campaigns. It was a move that led to much chatter within the industry about whether marketers were relying too heavily on targeting with digital ads.
And as the recently appointed chairman of the Association of National Advertisers, Pritchard has been pushing for marketers to get more quality, equality, and transparency from their partners.
Lewnes has been Adobe's CMO since 2006 and has been working to help realise the brand's potential to not only be known for its creative products like Photoshop, but also its entire marketing suite.
This year, Lewnes led the launch of the Adobe Digital Price Index -- using insights such as online purchasing patterns and partnerships with professors from Stanford and the University of Chicago to launch a monthly report on various economic indicators affecting marketers' businesses.
Lewnes has also transitioned Adobe's approach to customer experience from what she dubbed an 'inside-out' approach to an 'outside-in' approach. So instead of Adobe telling the customer what they want to hear, all marketing material now starts with the customer's problem and how Adobe can help solve it.
Adobe has also launched some cinematic ad campaigns -- more reminiscent of a consumer brand -- to showcase those problems its products help solve. Recently, for example, Adobe released an ad featuring a fictional basketball player about to sign a billion-dollar contract. He gets tired of the endless paperwork and accepts an offer from a rival team. The ad promoted Adobe Sign and carried the tagline: 'How's your customer experience? We can help.'
Lewnes is a board member of the Advertising Council. Last year, she helped launch its anti-bullying campaign, encouraging young people to post a custom emoji any time they see bullying.
Mildenhall joined Airbnb from Coca-Cola in 2014, and was tasked with transitioning the company from a disruptive tech startup into a global travel brand with a household name.
It's fair to say he's helped Airbnb achieve that. From redesigning the company's logo, appointing TBWA as its first global agency and launching its first global ad campaign, Mildenhall quickly shifted the company's marketing strategy from plucky to mature.
In October, Mildenhall won Adweek's Brand Genius award for the hospitality industry. According to Adweek, rather than just promote the product, Mildenhall has used marketing to address some of the issues around the way Airbnb works -- examples include launching its 'Never a Stranger' campaign to address the fear some people have about staying in strangers' homes, and its 'Don't Go There. Live There.' push, taking aim at the staid hospitality industry.
Mildenhall isn't afraid to speak out about issues affecting the advertising and marketing industry. At Cannes this year, he lamented how 'white' the event was and urged other marketers to join him in pushing the industry to become more diverse.
Anderson is a true storyteller, bringing to life and building the profiles of everyday food brands like Oreo, Cadbury, and Ritz through creative campaigns that break the usual sweets-and-snacks mould. Recent examples include the 'What are you breathing?' campaign for Halls, an 'alpine fairy tale' for Milka, the 'Made for More' Triscuit spot, and the Lacta Greece ad 'Love like there's no tomorrow.'
Anderson has also led Mondelez's push toward a content monetisation model, shifting from the traditional media-buyer model to becoming content investors and producers. The aim is to monetise up to 10% of Mondelez's global media investments by 2020 -- transforming what was usually considered as a cost into a profit center.
A recent example of this approach was July's Stride Heaven Sent prime-time event on Fox, in which skydiver Luke Aikins jumped from a plane at 25,000 feet with nothing but the clothes on his back -- and landed safely.
Anderson has also enacted a 'fly fearless' initiative that aims to improve the way Mondelez works with creative partners. Pilots so far have seen a 43% reduction in average time from idea creation to launch, a 25% drop in average team size, and increased return on investment -- every dollar spent returning $1.38 in value, according to Mondelez.
Boff was promoted to the CMO role in 2015, having served as GE's executive director of global digital marketing.
Passionate about concepts that 'fuse content, design, and technology,' Boff aims to inject the company with the 'energy of a Silicon Valley startup.' Boff is leading GE's efforts to rebrand itself as a digital industrial company, reflecting the extensive reshaping of the 124-year-old giant under CEO Jeff Immelt.
That has led to notable campaigns such as 'What's the Matter with Owen?' Comical and self-deprecating, the ads feature a young developer named Owen who shocks everyone by working at GE. Its video series 'The Impossible Mission' turned to GE's research to debunk popular phrases such as 'snowball's chance in hell.'
Another standout: its sci-fi podcast, 'The Message,' a joint venture of GE Podcast Theatre and Slate's Panoply podcast network, which told the fictional tale of a protagonist cracking the mystery of a 70-year-old message from outer space. GE's encryption technology is worked into the storyline but is barely noticeable to fans, who loved the storytelling enough to make it a No. 1 hit on iTunes.
Beth Comstock, former GE CMO and now the company's vice chair, has described Boff as 'one of the most innovative and forward-thinking marketers in the business,' with an 'extensive background in integrated marketing, digital media, and brand.'
Last year, Boff won Mashable's Individual Digital Marketing Innovator of the Year award, and this year she was recognised as US Chief Digital Officer of the Year by the CDO Club.
Inglis was promoted to the newly created role of customer director in September 2015, with the expanded remit to cover the whole customer experience alongside his previous marketing and customer insight duties.
The UK department store has become famous for its Christmas ads, with a combination of a big creative ideas supported by social media activity and exclusive promotional products.
John Lewis just released its 2016 ad, a two-minute film based on a dog named Buster who takes a turn on the trampoline gift intended for the young girl in his household. '2016 has certainly been quite a year, so we hope our advert will make people smile,' Inglis said. 'It really embraces a sense of fun and magic, reminding everyone what it feels to give the perfect gift at Christmas.'
This year's campaign smashed its previous spots in terms of social media shares. 'Buster the Boxer' was shared 218,000 times across social media in the first 24 hours of its release, according to Unruly. Last year's 'Man on the Moon' campaign hit 175,000 shares in its first day. 'Man on the Moon' has been viewed more than 25 million times on YouTube, and John Lewis saw a 5.1% uptick in sales over last year's Christmas trading period.
The industry publication Campaign called John Lewis' relationship with the ad agency Adam & Eve/DDB one of the world's 'most creative partnerships.' And Inglis described the key ingredient of their consistently creative marketing as 'breathtakingly brutal honesty.'
Wahl came on board as McDonald's US marketing chief in 2014 at a challenging time for the company, as it struggled to grow sales and attract customers to its 15,000 restaurants in the country.
She has set about transforming McDonald's marketing function as the fast-food chain bids to win back millennial diners, an audience Wahl knows is 'difficult to influence.'
Wahl has staffed her department with more than 200 specialists from tech companies including Amazon and PayPal, which has helped McDonald's use digital insights to make big business decisions. For example, Twitter data showed millennials were complaining that McDonald's breakfast ended at 10.30 a.m. -- it used this insight to introduce an all-day breakfast menu. According to data from Technomic, 78% of millennials said they visited McDonald's at least once a month in the first quarter of this year, its highest success rate in three years.
Wahl oversaw McDonald's US creative and media agency review, ending a 35-year relationship with Leo Burnett and awarding the $1 billion account to DDB. Wahl added a rare 'pay-for-performance' clause in the contract -- all the agency's profit from working on the account will come from rewards tied to McDonald's business and brand performance.
The appointment also marked another step in McDonald's major marketing overhaul that has seen the brand increase its creative output from 'approximately 2,500 pieces of marketing content a year' to 'roughly 5,000 pieces.'
Netflix's meteoric growth continues to exceed analysts' expectations. The company posted a big earnings beat as revenue topped $2 billion in its most recent quarter.
While much of the company's performance can be attributed to launching in new markets and huge original content hits like 'Narcos' and 'Stranger Things,' Bennett can also be credited with helping fuel Netflix's success.
Netflix's marketing mix includes super-creative trailers for its upcoming seasons, clever social media accounts for the biggest characters from its original series (check out Frank Underwood on Twitter), and a big brand campaign during the Emmys that brought together a cast of its most powerful female characters to pay homage to strong women.
The brand under Bennett's leadership also won the Integrated Grand Prix Award at Cannes this year for its 'House of Cards' activation, using a Republican presidential candidate debate on CNN to launch Underwood's 'campaign.'
Bennett topped the ExecRank list of CMOs this year, which ranks top marketers in order of business performance. He also has served as an adviser to the CEO and CMO of Dollar Shave Club since 2015.
Describing the Google brand as 'knowledge,' Twohill says her role is 'knowing the user, knowing the magic, and connecting the two,' while using real-life stories to communicate the benefit of its services.
'Storytelling is the ultimate example of creative judgment. And in my view, the one thing you cannot train marketers on is creative judgment,' Twohill told McKinsey. 'You can have principles and guidebooks and frameworks and brand guidelines. You can have the whole kit and caboodle. But just innate gut instinct, brilliant, creative judgment -- that's what we look for, and that's where you see results.'
Twohill clearly has that gut instinct.
Examples include an incredibly touching ad from Google's My Business Division that told the story of how a gym in Kansas City became the go-to safe spot for a growing community of people who were born in female bodies but identify as male. She oversaw Google's logo change last year -- which she said received a 'very nice response,' even though she was 'petrified that the world was just going to universally vomit' when it was unveiled. And Google's Android earned the Most Viral Ad of 2015' accolade with its cute 'Friends Furever' ad, which depicted unlikely animal companionships.
Google picked up a Grand Prix for product design at Cannes this year for the 'Jacquard' connected jacket it developed with Levi's. Another Cannes Lions win came in the innovation category for Google's DeepMind's AlphaGo AI system defeating a human player at the complex ancient game Go.
Already Google's top marketer, Twohill was promoted and given a senior VP role in 2014. Last year, she was named by PR Week as one of the 40 marketing innovators to watch.
Wendy Clark, CEO of DDB North America
Clark joined DDB in January 2016 after seven years at The Coca-Cola Company, most recently as president of sparkling brands and strategic marketing for the North America division. Before joining Coke, Clark was senior vice president of advertising for AT&T, the world's largest telecommunications company, where she helmed the company's most ambitious and aggressive rebranding and advertising campaign in its history.
In 2014, Clark was recognised by New York Women in Communications with the coveted Matrix award. Among other recognitions, in 2011 Fast Company cited Clark as the Brand Refresher on its top-10 list of innovative business disruptors, and the Advertising Women of New York recognised Clark as its 2011 Advertising Woman of the Year.
In 2009 and 2010, Fortune featured Clark in its '40 Under 40' issue, ranking as the highest woman in 2010 (No. 15). She was also named one of four 'Women to Watch' by Fortune. Clark's efforts were recognised in 2007 upon her induction into the American Advertising Federation's Advertising Hall of Achievement. In addition, Advertising Age cited Clark as 'one of the most important women in marketing' in its 'Women to Watch' 2007 issue.
Clark is an advisory board member for IDEO.org and the Peabody Awards, and a board director for the Ad Council and American Advertising Federation. She lives in Atlanta with her husband and three children.
Tom Denford, founder and chief strategy officer at ID Comms
Tom Denford is one of the world's most trusted advisers to senior marketing and procurement leaders on navigating media and digital transformation.
With 20 years' experience in the marketing industry, which covers senior global roles in creative and media agencies, Denford cofounded ID Comms in 2009 with ambition for the company to be the world expert in maximizing media value and performance.
Before founding ID Comms, Denford was global head of communications planning at media agency Carat, and before that worked as director of communications planning at creative agency JWT in New York.
Since founding ID Comms, Denford has focused on innovating the productivity of the client/agency relationship, most notably how media resource is organised, how agencies can work better together, and how resources should be paid for.
Denford holds a degree in law (LLB) from London University, is a member of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply, is an associate lecturer for the marketing communications MA at the University of Greenwich, and is a regular on media panels, award juries, and trade press opinion.
Denford is the author of the '7T's Framework,' a proprietary model to identify the drivers of media value and performance for brands. Working alongside the World Federation of Advertisers, Denford also authored the WFA's white paper 'Global Agency Remuneration Trends and the Use of Performance Metrics' in 2014.
Donovan Neale-May, executive director of the CMO Council
Neale-May is the founder and executive director of the Chief Marketing Officer Council, a global affinity network of more than 10,000 senior marketing and branding executives controlling more than $500 billion in annual, aggregated marketing spend.
In addition, Neale-May is also the founder and executive director of the Business Performance Innovation Network, a global community of executive change agents driving business reinvention, IT transformation, and process improvement across the enterprise.
Previously, Neale-May held senior positions with marketing, promotions, and PR agencies -- including Ogilvy & Mather -- in Silicon Valley, New York, London, and Los Angeles. During his 40 years as an international marketing and brand strategist, Neale-May has consulted with over 300 leading multinationals, new venture starts, and emerging growth companies.
He serves on the board of directors for Travelzoo (Nasdaq: TZOO) and on the board of governors for Rhodes University in South Africa. He is also an adjunct professor at Seoul National University in South Korea.
