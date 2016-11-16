The 50 most innovative CMOs in the world

Wendy Clark/ DBB.

Wendy Clark, CEO of DDB North America

Clark joined DDB in January 2016 after seven years at The Coca-Cola Company, most recently as president of sparkling brands and strategic marketing for the North America division. Before joining Coke, Clark was senior vice president of advertising for AT&T, the world's largest telecommunications company, where she helmed the company's most ambitious and aggressive rebranding and advertising campaign in its history.

In 2014, Clark was recognised by New York Women in Communications with the coveted Matrix award. Among other recognitions, in 2011 Fast Company cited Clark as the Brand Refresher on its top-10 list of innovative business disruptors, and the Advertising Women of New York recognised Clark as its 2011 Advertising Woman of the Year.

In 2009 and 2010, Fortune featured Clark in its '40 Under 40' issue, ranking as the highest woman in 2010 (No. 15). She was also named one of four 'Women to Watch' by Fortune. Clark's efforts were recognised in 2007 upon her induction into the American Advertising Federation's Advertising Hall of Achievement. In addition, Advertising Age cited Clark as 'one of the most important women in marketing' in its 'Women to Watch' 2007 issue.

Clark is an advisory board member for IDEO.org and the Peabody Awards, and a board director for the Ad Council and American Advertising Federation. She lives in Atlanta with her husband and three children.

Tom Denford, founder and chief strategy officer at ID Comms

Tom Denford is one of the world's most trusted advisers to senior marketing and procurement leaders on navigating media and digital transformation.

With 20 years' experience in the marketing industry, which covers senior global roles in creative and media agencies, Denford cofounded ID Comms in 2009 with ambition for the company to be the world expert in maximizing media value and performance.

Before founding ID Comms, Denford was global head of communications planning at media agency Carat, and before that worked as director of communications planning at creative agency JWT in New York.

Since founding ID Comms, Denford has focused on innovating the productivity of the client/agency relationship, most notably how media resource is organised, how agencies can work better together, and how resources should be paid for.

Denford holds a degree in law (LLB) from London University, is a member of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply, is an associate lecturer for the marketing communications MA at the University of Greenwich, and is a regular on media panels, award juries, and trade press opinion.

Denford is the author of the '7T's Framework,' a proprietary model to identify the drivers of media value and performance for brands. Working alongside the World Federation of Advertisers, Denford also authored the WFA's white paper 'Global Agency Remuneration Trends and the Use of Performance Metrics' in 2014.

Donovan Neale-May, executive director of the CMO Council

Neale-May is the founder and executive director of the Chief Marketing Officer Council, a global affinity network of more than 10,000 senior marketing and branding executives controlling more than $500 billion in annual, aggregated marketing spend.

In addition, Neale-May is also the founder and executive director of the Business Performance Innovation Network, a global community of executive change agents driving business reinvention, IT transformation, and process improvement across the enterprise.

Previously, Neale-May held senior positions with marketing, promotions, and PR agencies -- including Ogilvy & Mather -- in Silicon Valley, New York, London, and Los Angeles. During his 40 years as an international marketing and brand strategist, Neale-May has consulted with over 300 leading multinationals, new venture starts, and emerging growth companies.

He serves on the board of directors for Travelzoo (Nasdaq: TZOO) and on the board of governors for Rhodes University in South Africa. He is also an adjunct professor at Seoul National University in South Korea.