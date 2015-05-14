Preparing for a big interview can be tough, but it always helps to look over popular questions that are often asked.

Luckily, online employment website Glassdoor has examined tens of thousands of actual interview questions reported by actual people, and they collected the 50 most common interview questions for you to rehearse.

From classic questions like “Where do you see yourself in five years?” to curveballs like “How would you fire someone?” these are the interview questions that you’re most likely to hear.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.