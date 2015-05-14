The 50 most common interview questions

Steven Tweedie
Office space bobsYouTube / Office Space

Preparing for a big interview can be tough, but it always helps to look over popular questions that are often asked.

Luckily, online employment website Glassdoor has examined tens of thousands of actual interview questions reported by actual people, and they collected the 50 most common interview questions for you to rehearse.

From classic questions like “Where do you see yourself in five years?” to curveballs like “How would you fire someone?” these are the interview questions that you’re most likely to hear.

1. What are your strengths?

2. What are your weaknesses?

3. Why are you interested in working for (company name)?

4. Where do you see yourself in five years? Ten years?

5. Why do you want to leave your current company?

6. Why was there a gap in your employment between (insert date) to (insert date)?

8. What are three things your former manager would like you to improve on?

10. Are you willing to travel?

11. Tell me about an accomplishment you are most proud of.

12. Tell me about a time you made a mistake.

13. What is your dream job?

15. What would you look to accomplish in the first 30 days/60 days/90 days on the job?

17. Discuss your educational background.

18. Describe yourself.

19. Tell me how you handled a difficult situation.

20. Why should we hire you?

21. Why are you looking for a new job?

24. What are your salary requirements? (Hint: if you're not sure what's a fair salary range and compensation package, research the job title and/or company on Glassdoor.)

27. What was your biggest failure?

28. What motivates you?

30. Who's your mentor?

31. Tell me about a time when you disagreed with your boss.

33. What is the name of our CEO?

37. What were your bosses' strengths/weaknesses?

41. What are your co-worker pet peeves?

42. What are your hobbies?

43. What is your favourite website?

44. What makes you uncomfortable?

45. What are some of your leadership experiences?

46. How would you fire someone?

47. What do you like the most and least about working in this industry?

50. What questions do you have for me?

