More Layoffs At Fab, The Retail Site That Lost A Third Of Its Staff And Most Of Its Traffic This Year

Fab, the online fashion and design retail site that is undergoing a wrenching change in its business strategy, will

lay off 50 more peopleaccording to AllThingsD.

The company gave Business Insider this statement:

We haven’t announced any layoffs. It is accurate that Fab is undergoing management changes as we realign the business to execute on our 2014-2017 plan. There will be a number of management changes involved as we streamline the organisation and move to a category P&L based structure. As not all of the organizational changes are final yet, we are withholding comment on any specific individuals until later this week.

Little of the news coming out of Fab these days is good. The company, which once had around 700 employees, now has about 390 by our count.

Here’s the one piece of good news sustaining the company right now: Earlier this year, it raised $US165 million in new investment this year alone, for a total of $US336 million in all venture funding.

So the company is not imminently going out of business.

But that money came as the company changed strategy, from a “flash sales” daily deal model to a more traditional online retail model. That change has been accompanied by these less than upbeat moves:

Fab was at one time valued at $US1 billion. We’d love to hear from anyone who knows whether these moves will leave the company poised to meet that estimation — or otherwise.

