50 Million U.S. Tablet Users By 2012

Tablet sales in the U.S. will more than double this year to 24 million units, fuelled by the iPad 2, and the overall tablet userbase should reach 50 million by the end of next year, Forrester estimates in a new forecast.



That’s a lot of people to build apps and tablet-friendly websites for. Here’s the chart.

Photo: Forrester

